PORT HAWKESBURY: The town is looking for those interested in developing properties in Port Hawkesbury.

During the regular monthly meeting on March 7, Port Hawkesbury Town Council approved a motion from an in-camera session to proceed with seeking expressions of interest for land development in the town.

CAO Terry Doyle said the town is focused on a number of areas, with the former Canso Regional Vocational School site near the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, as one property.

“The town is interested in mixed-use developments in the area,” he said.

In the past, a hotel development was proposed for that site and Doyle said they are open to any number of ideas.

“Certainly another hotel in the area is a priority that council has expressed in support of the civic centre, in support of existing industry, and new industry coming to the region,” he stated.

More accommodations would help the town apply to host larger scale conference and events, said the CAO.

“There’s a number of conferences that we just can’t apply for because the number of rooms required, in close proximity, are just not here,” he explained.

Doyle said they will be advertising for expressions of interest with local and provincial media, as well as approaching hotel associations and industry leaders about what the town has to offer.

Deputy Mayor Hughie MacDougall added that the site can also host affordable or other types of housing.

In January 2019, the town revealed that a hotel developer they were working with for several months, Cushman and Wakefield, conducted a hotel feasibility study for the former CRVS property.

To help ensure the consultant understood the extent of the demand in the area, the town painted a picture of Port Hawkesbury as a regional hub for industry, education, recreation, culture, tourism, and the professional and public sectors.

At the time, Doyle highlighted the need for a new hotel as Port Hawkesbury could act as a destination where tourists could start and finish their trips to Cape Breton.

After a regular council meeting at the start of 2019, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said many officials provided updates on their industries, facilities, and organizations, and discussed growth and opportunities, all supporting the need for additional accommodations, to the consultants.

The mayor said another hotel development is a “huge puzzle piece” in growing the town and having the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre reach its full potential.

While she wasn’t able to speak on who the developer was, Chisholm-Beaton said it was a national chain which was looking at the former CRVS site.

At last week’s meeting, the town also voted to send a letter to the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing asking them to consider including mixed-use developments in the commercial assessment phase, or offer similar benefit to help promote or encourage housing developments in municipalities.