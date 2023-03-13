HALIFAX: Despite a three-pointer in the dying seconds to tie the first overtime period, StFX was unable to deny the Carleton Ravens in the U SPORTS men’s basketball national title game last weekend.

Carleton overcame a 23-point deficit early in the game to come back to defeat the basketball X-Men 109-104, giving the Ravens their 17th overall and fourth consecutive national championship.

Carleton’s first team All Canadian Aiden Warnholtz hit a desperation three-pointer at the end of regulation to force the first overtime frame.

Then with two seconds left in overtime, X-Men guard Avan Nava hit a clutch three-point shot to force the second period of overtime.

The last Final 8 championship game to go to double overtime was in 2001 which was won by the X-Men. The game also marked the highest ever score in a Final 8 game, surpassing the former record of 210 combined points in a 2016 quarterfinal game.

Defensive player of the year and second team All-Canadian David Muenkat had 31 points and 11 rebounds for StFX. Muenkat was also named a tournament all-star.

In StFX’s 107-98 quarter-final win over the Queens Gaels, Muenkat scored 27 points and added 11 rebounds.

Deon Ejim had a double-double night for the X-Men with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Antigonish’s Dondre Reddick contributed 16 points.

In the X-Men’s semi-final upset of the University of Victoria, Muenkat had 10 points and was credited with 19 rebounds.

Nava and Reddick both had 17 points in the StFX win over the top ranked Vikings.