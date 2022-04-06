PORT HAWKESBURY: Two people from Inverness County are expected to return to court later this month to answer to multiple weapons charges.

On March 28, 43-year-old Cody Lee Kalyn and 29-year-old Ashley Wilson, both of Glenora Falls, were arraigned in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court charges of: possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition; possession of a prohibited weapon, restricted weapon, or prohibited device; two charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm; and two charges of contravening a regulation to store, handle, transport, ship, or display a firearm.

On Jan. 29, Inverness County District RCMP said they started an investigation after “receiving information of the unsafe storage of firearms” at a home in Glenora Falls.

According to the search warrant application supplied by the Nova Scotia Judiciary, a building inspector who was at 672 Glenora Falls Road on Jan. 28 to inspect a residence under construction, noticed about a half dozen rifles and a few handguns on the property.

The RCMP said they arrested Kalyn on Feb. 3 in Mabou, then executed a search warrant at a home on Glenora Falls Road that same day.

During the search, the RCMP said they found 11 unrestricted firearms, one restricted firearm, two replica firearms, and ammunition.

According to documents provided by the Nova Scotia Judiciary, the RCMP seized: three Federal, one Winchester and two Sellier&Bellot 12-gauge shotgun shells; a .303 Lee Enfield with no trigger lock; two Jansen & Songs 12-gauge shotguns with trigger locks; a Riverside Arms 16-gauge shotgun with trigger lock; a pump action 12-gauge shotgun, with serial, make, and model removed; a Lakefield-Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun with trigger lock; a Benelli Supernova 12-gauge shotgun with no trigger lock; a Savage M25 .22 rifle; a Tapco 7.62 millimetre rifle with trigger lock; a Tikka .308 rifle with trigger lock; a Dennix replica long barrel revolver; a Dennix replica short barrel revolver; and a .308 revolver loaded with five .22LR cartridges.

As for ammunition, the judiciary confirmed that police seized: a brown metal lockbox containing two pinned magazines with 21 81-74 cartridges inside, one magazine with three Hornady .308 cartridges inside, 20 Winchester .308 cartridges, and 12 Hornady .308 cartridges; a black lockbox inside the residence containing a spare revolving action and holster; a green metal ammunition box containing 154 12-gauge shells (Winchester, Estate, and Sellier&Bellot) in bandoliers; a green metal ammunition box containing 279 Federal 20-gauge shells; a black plastic Husky toolbox containing 1,796 .22 cartridges (Remington, Federal), 79 Hornady .22LR cartridges, 17 Winchester 12-gauge shells; six Remington 12-gauge shells, 24 Imperial 12-gauge shells, nine Federal 12-gauge slugs; either Winchester 00 buck shells, 20 Federal 16-gauge shells, 154 81-7a cartridges, four .270 WSM cartridges, and 49 Hornady .22LR; a green plastic bin containing 309 Remington .223 cartridges; a green plastic bin containing 1.22LR cartridge, one Remington .223 cartridge, and 236.17 HMR cartridges, and five .22LR cartridges found loaded inside of a .22 handgun.

The RCMP also seized a possession and acquisition licence belonging to Kalyn. They said Wilson was arrested at the home, and the two were later released on conditions.

According to the warrant application, Kalyn and Wilson moved to the area from Trent Lakes, Ontario and were staying in a travel trailer on Glenora Falls Road while they constructed their new home, which they moved into during the holidays.

After researching Kalyn’s Facebook account, the warrant application said the RCMP learned that “he had content on his account that appeared to be pro-gun, anti-government, anti-police, anti-COVID vaccine in nature.”

Kalyn and Wilson are scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on April 25 for an election and plea hearing.