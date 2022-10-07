MULGRAVE: The RCMP is investigating what they are calling a home invasion which sent four people to hospital, and resulted in the arrest of two men.

In a press release issued today, the RCMP said they are continuing their efforts to identify others they believe were involved in the incident in Mulgrave earlier this month.

“We know other people were involved because of the information we collected at the scene the night of the incident,” Cpl. Chris Marshall wrote in an email to The Reporter. “We do not have any descriptions at this point. We believe that two or three other people are involved at this time based on the information we have collected.”

On Oct. 1, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Inverness County District RCMP said they responded to a report of a home invasion on Tower Road in Mulgrave.

The RCMP said that a group of men forced their way into a home and assaulted four people, before fleeing the area.

The RCMP said all four victims were transported to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital by ambulance for treatment, with two of the victims suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries and two of the victims suffering “minor injuries.”

On Oct. 5, the RCMP said they arrested two men who were held in police custody overnight.

According to the RCMP, Craig Edward Ryan, 51, of Mulgrave and Craig Evan Ryan, 23, of West Bay were charged with: three counts of mischief; two counts of assault; aggravated assault; assault causing bodily harm; and break and enter.

Both men appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Oct. 6 and according to the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service were released by the court with a financial surety on conditions that included: observing a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. at their residences, except to go to work; not going to any place selling alcoholic beverages; not to possess or consume alcoholic beverages; not to possess or consume drugs except those given by prescription; surrendering their firearms to the Port Hawkesbury RCMP; not possessing weapons; not to go near the residence at Tower Road; and to have no contact with James Simpson, Joseph Simpson, Juanita Simpson, or Jonathan Larade.

The PPS confirmed the Ryans are scheduled to return to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Oct. 31 for election and plea to the charges.

The RCMP noted that officers are aware that a video of the incident is circulating within the community.

“We do not have a copy of the video and we are asking for anyone who does, to provide us with a copy,” Marshall added.