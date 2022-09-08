Documentary to chronicle life, disappearance of Glendale man

HALIFAX: The story of a young man from Glendale, Inverness County, who has been missing for almost 30 years, will be told later this month in a documentary.

Missing Kenley centers on the life and disappearance of Kenley Matheson, a 20-year-old first-year student at Acadia University in Wolfville, who seemingly vanished on Sept. 21, 1992.

Filmmaker Ron Lamothe notes his “long history” with the unsolved mystery, “dating back more than 10 years.”

“It came out of the blue,” he offered of the email he received from a man in Nova Scotia who had worked with a private investigator hired by Matheson’s family.

Despite not being employed any longer by the private investigator, or the family, the person he spoke to “continued to do some digging.”

He touched base with Lamothe to ask if Matheson and the “aesthetic voyager” Chris McCandless, the subject of another Lamothe film, had crossed paths; the “potential overlap” may have occurred when Matheson was heading to northern B.C. to plant trees during the summer before he vanished. He was exploring if there was any connection, considering both disappeared around the same time.

Lamothe pointed out that he never uncovered a “shred of evidence” that the pair was connected.

He said the man also shared “a lot of details that people didn’t know” that he was privy to while working for the private investigator.

“He shared them with me and I became intrigued,” Lamothe remembered.

His decision to pursue the possibility of making a documentary was two-fold: Matheson’s story offered “a lot of elements” found in a “good detective story,” including persons of interest, red herrings and a variety of theories, including that he was “still alive and wanted to disappear.”

Lamothe added that Matheson, who he described as a “quintessential Gen-Xer,” appealed to him, including his “motorcycle gap years” travelling across Canada, not to mention Mexico and Central America, before he decided to attend university.

“I thought has was a fascinating character and interesting person; I was drawn to Kenley,” he explained.

Noting that he had an adventure in Africa after graduating from college, Lamothe continued, “I identified with him.”

When it comes to the filmmaking process, Lamothe said, “It has been a long haul.”

He added that the project took more than a decade to complete for “a lot of reasons.”

The pre-production phase included trips to Wolfville and Cape Breton, where he made a variety of contacts, including with the family, particularly Matheson’s mother (Sarah MacDonald) and sister (Kayrene Willis).

“I started to work on potential storylines,” he noted.

Lamothe explained that with most of his other documentary projects he could tap into humanities grant funding, but that wasn’t an option for this particular subject matter.

So, deciding to take another route, he launched a Kickstarter campaign, one that was wildly successful.

“People wanted to have Kenley’s story told,” Lamothe said, noting that “many Nova Scotians” contributed.

Adding that those Kickstarter monies were “critical early on,” he was able to hire a director of photography from New York (James Fideler) and Alex Salter, “the best sound person in Nova Scotia.”

Once that financial well dried up, the producer and director noted, “I carried it myself.”

As part of that, he ended up living in Wolfville for two summers, in 2016 and 2017, where he “followed developments as they emerged.”

By the fall of 2017, Lamothe tackled post-production, including sifting through and editing hours and hours of footage.

Although he has planned to produce a single feature-length documentary, Missing Kenley had mushroomed into a five-episode series of one-hour pieces – each with two parts: Episode 1: The Disappearance (part 1) and The Investigation (part 2); Episode 2: The Serial Killer (part 3) and The Seeker (part 4); Episode 3: The Superb Meteor (part 5) and The Backpack (part 6); Episode 4: The Secret (part 7) and The Search (part 8); Episode 5: The Obfuscator (part 9) and The Missing Link (part 10).

And, amidst this work as a documentarian, Lamothe continued his university teaching career in Massachusetts.

“It was ready to release this time last year, but COVID remained a big obstacle and so it had to be postponed,” Lamothe said in further explaining the timeline.

What that one-year delay meant was the 2022 release coincides with 30 years since Matheson’s disappearance.

Missing Kenley almost didn’t make it to the big screen; AMC, one of America’s media powerhouses, optioned the series in 2016, with plans to have it become original programming for one of its new streaming services.

“But, it didn’t get the greenlight,” he said, noting, with changes at the network, the higher-ups turned their attention to “scripted rather than unscripted” programming.

When asked what surprised him the most about what he learned during the filmmaking process, Lamothe reflected on what he called “the ineptitude of the RCMP.”

“It was really shocking,” he said of how the national police service handled the investigation, including their approach in pursuing leads.

He stopped that train of thought, noting he didn’t want to “give too much away.”

“I want to let the film speak for itself,” Lamothe explained, while letting viewers make their conclusions.

As for what he hopes audiences take from Missing Kenley, he made a challenge, of sorts.

“I want people to be motivated to put pressure on the RCMP to do their job.”

He added, “All I want for the truth of what happened to Kenley to come out.”

Referencing the two-pronged nature of the film’s title, Lamothe talked about focusing on “humanizing him.”

“I want people to know what kind of person Kenley was,” he said.

Lamothe also wanted to show how those left behind continue to be affected.

“There are so many people who are still ‘missing’ Kenley,” he offered.

Matheson, who graduated from SAERC in Port Hawkesbury, was last seen on Main Street in Wolfville on that day wearing blue jeans, a purple T-shirt, baseball cap and a red and black backpack.

There has never been any contact with friends and family since then; his bank account has never been touched.

His disappearance, after almost three decades, remains an active RCMP investigation. Five years ago, coinciding with 25 years since the case opened, police released a forensic sketch artist’s rendition of what Matheson would look like at that time.

As a way to find answers, Matheson’s case was added to the Nova Scotia Department of Justice’s Reward for Major Unsolved Crimes Program in 2012.

Lamothe, along with members of Matheson’s family, including MacDonald and Willis, will be on hand for both Nova Scotia screenings of Missing Kenley, each of which is scheduled over two days Sept. 16 and 17 at Neptune Theatre in Halifax, as well as Sept. 20 and 21 (the date that Matheson was last seen 30 years ago), at Acadia Cinema’s Al Whittle Theatre in Wolfville.

“Hopefully, this film will make an impact on the case and help lead to its resolution, and justice for Kenley and his family,” Lamothe said.

For more information about Missing Kenley, including to purchase tickets for the Nova Scotia premieres, visit missingkenley.com, or follow the docuseries on Twitter (@MissingKenley).

In order to make it as widely available to audiences as possible, a digital launch of Missing Kenley will take place on multiple platforms simultaneous with the public premieres; Canadians will be able to watch the series ad-free on Amazon or Google Play, or free, with ads, on Tubi, Roku, or Pluto TV.