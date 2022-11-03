Richmond has to pay for water line relocation

ARICHAT: Despite initially being told they wouldn’t have to, the municipality has to now pay for the removal of a municipal water line that was located near a provincial project.

“While doing improvements to the Whiteside Road that included gravelling and culvert replacement, it was determined that the municipal waterline that runs along the road needed to be relocated,” Deborah Bayer, Communications Advisor with the Department of Public Works, wrote The Reporter via email. “The distance between the new culvert and the existing waterline was not adequate. Municipal staff was informed of this replacement and the cost.”

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat on Oct. 24, CAO Troy MacCulloch said the project was brought to his attention this past summer by Director of Public Works, Chris Boudreau.

“We have infrastructure that is there; it’s not our infrastructure that needs the work but because it’s ours, we have to pay for it to be moved,” he told council. “We’ve explored it and have had conversations with the province on this. It is their project for infrastructure but because ours is next to it, we’re on the hook for paying to move our stuff.”

Boudreau said the more than $87,000 expenditure needs council’s approval.

“We’re looking for council’s approval for the non-budgeted expenditure under the water utility,” he said.

The public works director said they investigated putting out a tender.

“We had the option initially and we started looking into it but between getting a tender package together and going out to tender, we felt it would delay their work,” Boudreau said. “So we gave them the green light to go ahead without approving the amount. I don’t know that we could’ve gotten it done any cheaper; it seems that all prices are inflated lately. We chose that route, the amount is still quite high, higher than our engineer felt that it should’ve been but that seems consistent with just about everything we’re getting prices on.”

District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson said this was a surprise.

“Our due diligence was done, we knew the work was happening, we had those conversations, it wasn’t supposed to be impacted, and ultimately it was,” she told council. “I don’t know that we have a lot of choices here but I think we want to express our displeasure at not having the proper notice. I’m struggling to understand how a pre-assessment can be done and it decided that there would be no affect, and then all of a sudden it did.”

Warden Amanda Mombourquette suggested they approach the province to cost-share.

“It’s an extremely high amount of amount of money,” she sated.

The CAO said the estimate to move the infrastructure was originally higher, but was lowered due to Boudreau’s efforts.

“I’m not sure if there’s any appetite to go any lower. It sounded that was a pretty firm number,” he replied.

Since the estimate was provided by the Department of Public Works, Boudreau suggested other avenues, like the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing (DMAH) to see if there’s an option for cost-sharing.

Deputy Warden Brent Sampson asked whether the cost could be appealed to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, but Mombourquette said the municipality needs to pay the bill.

“We have a contractor out there expecting payment and it’s certainly is not their fault that this situation has occurred,” she added. “But I also do believe, to your point Deputy Warden, there’s some kind of other, either utility-related or political route, that we may want to go to make that we aren’t caught like this again.”

Rather than paying for this removal through the water utility, the District 3 Councillor wondered if it could be paid for under the Canada Community Building Fund.

MacCulloch had that suggestion included in the motion, as well as a recommendation to have municipal staff approach the DMAH, approved by council.