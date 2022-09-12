Early childhood educators, opposition demand better pay

INVERNESS: Early Childhood Educators (ECEs) across Nova Scotia are demanding better pay.

Local ECEs protested at the constituency office of Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster on Sept. 8 in Inverness.

According to Bayview Child Development Centre Director Jighisha Patel, they are demanding that the provincial government fulfill a promise to release a new compensation framework. Although the province is working on a new agreement, Patel said they have not been provided timelines.

“It has been almost more than a year where we signed the agreement,” she noted. “We have had enough of promises and we cannot go ahead anymore now.”

Currently, Patel said Level 1 ECEs get $15 an hour, Level 2 workers receive $17, and those at Level 3 get $19.

“Which is not enough,” Patel said, pointing to one level 3 educator with more than 10 years’ experience who has been forced to work part-time at Costco. “Also we do not get any benefits or any pensions that’s until the organization that the ECEs work in is strong enough financially to provide benefits to the staff.”

Patel said ECEs from the Port Hood centre, along with families, and relatives of the workers attended last week’s rally. She hopes MacMaster can talk to the government on their behalf.

“They are very support of it,” she said of the families served by the Port Hood day care. “We have even eight or nine pages of petitions that we have prepared and it’s in Allan MacMaster’s office. It has been signed by people from all over the community.”

Although strike action has been discussed, Patel described the protest as a “heads up” for the time being.

“We may do it, we may not but I think there are 80 to 85 per cent are in favour of a strike if we don’t get what we deserve,” she noted.

Contributed photos

Early Childhood Educators across Nova Scotia are demanding that the provincial government fulfill a promise to release a new compensation framework.

In a press release issued on Sept. 7, the official opposition Liberals said action is needed.

“There’s no doubt that Early Childhood Educators play a foundational role in our children’s lives. The universal childcare plan was signed to make life more affordable for families, but also for the staff whose work is invaluable,” said Liberal Leader Zach Churchill. “The Houston government should have made the rollout of this childcare plan a top priority but instead we’re seeing the usual lack of urgency from this government when it comes to critical issues.”

The start of the school year means an increased demand for childcare in the province, but without information on when ECEs will see more money in their pockets, daycares are hard-pressed to plan for their future, the Liberals noted.

“Back to school is the busiest time of year for daycares, so there’s no excuse for not having this framework ready for our ECEs,” Churchill said. “The government needs to step up and finally deliver on what they’ve been promising for months.”

Patel added that if ECEs do choose to strike, it will impact an economy already experiencing inflation.

“If ECCs don’t work, families cannot work,” Patel added. “We cannot increase the parent fees now so how are we going to pay the staff? We cannot give any raise to the staff and look at the prices with inflation rates, like the fuel prices and everything is going up. It’s becoming hard for even the staff.”