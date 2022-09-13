ARICHAT: Provincial funding to study a piece of aging infrastructure in Richmond County will determine what work will take place in coming years.

In a press release issued on Aug. 26, the provincial government confirmed that the Municipality of the County of Richmond will receive $40,491 from the Provincial Capital Assistance Program (PCAP) for an inflow and infiltration study of the Arichat sewage system.

Richmond County’s Director of Public Works, Chris Boudreau, explained that the Arichat sewage system sometimes experiences very high flows which may exceed the design capacity of the treatment infrastructure which is approaching 50 years of age.

“When that happens, it reduces the useful life of the system, it negatively impacts treated effluent quality, and the capacity of the sewer system,” Mombourquette noted. “The study will identify the minor repairs, the major repairs and will provide a suggested implementation plan.”

While they have marginally increased over the years due to new customer connections, Boudreau said the higher flows are more the result of extraneous flow from inflow and infiltration.

“We’re not looking at average annual flows overall, we’re looking at instantaneous higher flows, so that’s what the study is going to look for. That essentially means that there’s water getting into the system that is not coming from a sewer pipe,” he said. “The reason you want to get rid of that water is because when that water gets in, it’s not sewage but you’re still pumping like it’s sewage and you’re still putting it through the treatment plant like it’s sewage, and you’re treating it, so there’s costs associated with that. Your pipes are only sized for so much flow, your plant is only designed for so much flow so with all that extraneous flow, it’s causing other issues so we want to get it out of the system and the study will identify where it’s coming from.”

According to Boudreau, inflow refers to the water discharged to a sanitary sewer system, including service connections, from sources such as roof leaders, cellar, yard or area drains, foundation drains, drainage from springs and swampy areas, manhole covers, interconnections from storm sewers, combined sewers and catch basins, storm waters, surface runoff, street wash waters, and drainage.

As far as infiltration, Boudreau said that pertains to water entering a sewer system, including building sewers, from the ground through defective pipes, pipe joints, connections, or manhole walls.

The public works director said inflow and infiltration reduce the useful life and the capacity of sewer systems and negatively impacts treated effluent quality. He said the goal of the study is to identify sources, prioritize minor and major repairs to address the issues identified, and provide a suggested implementation plan.

Boudreau said the study will specifically include: flow monitoring in late winter and early summer during wet and dry weather to identify areas of concern; manhole inspections to assess the condition and identify potential sources of infiltration; video inspection for a visual record of pipe condition and the location of defects; smoke testing to determine where storm water or groundwater may be entering the sanitary sewer system by injecting pressurized artificial smoke in the collection system to identify areas of concern; and finally it will include reporting.

Because the PCAP funding was recently approved, Boudreau expects the study will start next spring and finish in the late summer.

In all, 15 communities received funding for water, wastewater, storm water and solid waste projects through PCAP, the province announced.

PCAP allows the province to contribute funds to priority municipal infrastructure projects, the government said, noting that this year’s investment across the province is $1,206,247.

According to the province, PCAP is application-based and funds up to 50 per cent of project costs.

Mombourquette said the state of municipal infrastructure is one of council’s top priorities.

“Generally, our council recognizes that, as a county, we are in an infrastructure deficit with our water and sewer systems,” she noted. “We’ve tried to make it a priority to contribute to the reserves that are going to help us make sure that we can either upgrade those systems or eventually replace them. Sooner or later, they will come to the end of their lifespan and we will have to make a move to make sure people continue to have good quality water and sewer services available to them.”

In addition to providing residents with good infrastructure, the warden added there are environmental concerns.

“With climate change, we need to be paying attention to what kind of adaptations we need to make to make sure that these systems are functioning in a way that’s not going to contribute to any environmental problems,” she added.