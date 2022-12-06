ARICHAT: Municipal councillors say they are concerned with the number of children requiring early intervention services in Richmond County.

During the regular monthly meeting in Arichat on Nov. 28, Olivia Melnick, with Early Childhood Development Intervention Services, told Richmond Municipal Council that the municipality has one of the highest rates in the region.

“We provide specialized services to families of young children, so birth to school entry with developmental delays,” she explained. “We provide services for children who may be diagnosed with autism spectrum, cerebral palsy, or just experiencing developmental delay, for no reason.”

Melnick said their new pyramid program supports early childhood centres by building staff skills to help the social and emotional development of the children who attend the centres.

Early intervention serves children with delays in two or more areas of development, have an established diagnosis, or have a biological risk for developmental delay, said Melnick.

“Most children don’t have a diagnosis when they enter our services, but typically we’re first on the scene so if the family is having concerns with the child’s development; if they’re not speaking or walking when they should be, we’re the first people who are called then we can connect families with any additional specialized services that may be need,” she said.

Melnick said their core services include child development support, family support and capacity building, transition support, and case coordination and partnerships.

“Families often experience challenges in their lives, so for the families under capacity building, we may help with food security issues, or maybe housing concerns, and help to navigate assistance for families,” she stated. “Our biggest one is transition to school to help schools get ready to receive children. As they come from home a lot of times, daycares may not be available to some of the children we transition to school, so this could be their first time even being away from their families. We also support different transitions, such as hospital to home, or home to daycare, or those different things that require outside of the family scope.”

Melnick said they can get referrals from parents, pediatricians, daycare providers, and teachers.

The Early Developmental Instrument (EDI) is administered by teachers, said Melnick. She said the EDI is split into five categories. The physical health and wellbeing category looks at whether the kids are independent, fed, tidy, and rested; social competence measures how they interact with others; emotional maturity gauges their concentration, helping others, showing patience, and are not frequently aggressive or angry, she explained. She said language and cognitive development determines if children are interested in reading and writing, using their letters and numbers, understand shapes, have communication skills and general knowledge, and the ability to tell stories and communicate with adults and other children.

“Typically, September through December, the teacher gets to know the children and then the EDI is administered in January or February. It gives the teacher time to get to know the child, to become accustomed to routines at school, just to get the most accurate picture of where those children are in their development,” she stated. “The teacher will fill out one of these surveys for each of the children coming in. It’s all children who enter the (Strait Regional Centre for Education).”

Melnick said once the results are submitted, the numbers are compared across Canada, and broken down by county and community, to get an idea of what is being done right and what needs improvement.

“These are the children that would be the developmentally at risk and the developmentally vulnerable,” she said. “For the (Strait Regional Centre for Education), we can see the two highest levels of need are around language and communication, communication skills, and general knowledge.”

Richmond County had the highest rates of vulnerable children under the Strait Regional School Board (SRCE) in three different years.

“This is the provincial vulnerability, so this is from the last data set, and that’s split into our counties and then compared with the SRCE in total and the province in total. We see Richmond was fairly high up there,” she said referring to the data. “Richmond was the county with the most vulnerability (in 2013), and then in 2014-2015 it was Guysborough, 2017-2018 it was Richmond, and 2019-2020 it was Richmond.”

Along with other community groups, Melnick said they want to work with municipalities and service providers to address these needs, but COVID-19 put a damper on those plans.

In response, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said, “Richmond County is coming up on top of a pile that we don’t want to be on the top of consistently.”

District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson called the numbers “very concerning” and asked how the municipality can help support their work.

Melnick responded that they target segments of the population in which children are most at risk.

“Other municipalities have done some things to identify and connect children to resources as early as possible,” Melnick replied. “Some initiatives have been to organize community, we call them health fairs, but they’re kind of like screening days… To get people out and that can work to a certain extent, but oftentimes the people we’re most targeting don’t attend health days. We try to get the information out to parents in the ways we can; like have flyers at food banks, at doctor’s offices, at different things.”

Sampson and the warden said they want to share the information on the municipal website to raise awareness.

While they have been getting more referrals from some parts of the county, Melnick added there is still work to be done to identify more children who need their services.

“We know that children are showing up at Primary who may be are not toilet trained, or still bottle drinking, so those children would have benefitted from services because when they get to school, our services stop,” she added.