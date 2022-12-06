Home Community Port Hawkesbury hosts Santa Claus visit, Christmas parade Community Port Hawkesbury hosts Santa Claus visit, Christmas parade By Mary Hankey - December 6, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Santa Claus had the very close attention of Emryn at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury over the weekend. There was a long lineup to have a chat with the jolly fellow who’s extra busy this time of year. Photos by Mary HankeyPort Hawkesbury’s fire truck was aglow for the Christmas Parade, with Santa and Frosty on top. The streets were lined with children and adults all along the parade route. The grumpy looking Grinch made it down from Mount Crumpit for the evening Christmas parade in Port Hawkesbury. The highlight of the Port Hawkesbury Christmas Parade for the children who lined the streets, was seeing Santa wave to them. The jolly fellow brought along one of his elves all the way from the North Pole. Employees from Atlantic Superstore handed out treats to children lining the streets in Port Hawkesbury during the Christmas parade. Santa Claus and one of his elves took time out of their busy schedule at the North Pole to visit children at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury on Dec. 4. The festive spirit was in full display with the Port Hawkesbury Christmas Parade entry from Nani’s Esthetics and Laser Centre. Gia got in the Christmas spirit, wearing a festive sweater for her debut in Port Hawkesbury’s Christmas parade. The float from the East Coast Credit Union was a hit with children and adults alike who lined the streets in Port Hawkesbury for the Christmas parade. The impressive float from Kent, featuring candies and cookies as their theme, was part of the Christmas parade in Port Hawkesbury on Nov. 4. Eastbound kept the children and adults entertained during the Christmas celebrations at the Civic Centre, sponsored by the Town of Port Hawkesbury.