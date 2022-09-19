MULGRAVE: An annual fundraiser for the local chapter of Autism Nova Scotia is scheduled to take place this weekend in Port Hawkesbury.

Natalie Stevens, coordinator of Autism Nova Scotia’s Strait Area Chapter said “Walk Your Way” will take place on Sept. 24 at the Port Hawkesbury Playground and Recreation Fields from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re doing it outdoors in the playground,” she told The Reporter. “It’s 11 to 3, but it’s not you come at 11 and you stay until 3, that’s just when we’re there. You can show up at 12 if you want, you can show up at 2, you can show up at a quarter to three, it doesn’t matter. We’ll have different things set up in the area, you can come and bounce around and mingle, you can just come and walk and drop off pledges if you collected any. It’s totally how you want to do it.”

Noting that is the local chapter’s first in-person event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stevens said they wanted to do something different this year.

“We don’t know what to expect,” she noted. “That’s why we’re doing it outdoors, and we’re doing it in a big space so that different comfort levels can feel comfortable.”

Stevens said this was a good opportunity to tone down their main fundraiser while still offering a fun space for people to come together.

“In the past, it used to just be one of the main things that the chapter did to bring people together, and now I think we’re doing a lot more family events and we’re offering a lot more, so it’s not our only opportunity to bring families together,” she said. “Let’s tone it down a little bit, we don’t need to run bounce castles, and we don’t to have this big, huge event that brings hundreds of people together because we see these families now a lot more often, and we’re doing monthly family events, sometimes we’re doing two or three a month. And we’re now offering some small programs and now we’re seeing lots, and lots more people. The whole point of the walk is to raise funds so that we can continue to provide family events, and programs, and continue to build the chapter.”

According to Autism Nova Scotia, “Walk Your Way” is an annual event to raise awareness and funds for programs and services around the province. The group said it is committed to creating a world where all people on the autism spectrum can live their lives fully, and nine regional chapters deliver programs and services that meet the needs of their local communities.

Autism Nova Scotia said programs are aimed at toddlers and their families, assisting teens navigating the transition from secondary school, young adults developing healthy relationships, or adults finding and maintaining meaningful employment.

Along with the walk, the Strait area chapter is holding a pool tournament fundraiser, which Stevens said received a great response from the business community.

This year, Stevens said the walk route will follow the Tamarac Trail, which is part of the Port Hawkesbury Community Trail system.

“There’s no set time for the walking portion, you can just come to the event, walk with your family, turn around come back, and hang out at the event again,” she said. “It’s a free location, it’s a public location. It also gets us seen out there in the public because there may be just random families at the playground that day.”

Along with the walk, Eddie Cummings, Eastbound, and Landon Morrison will be providing music, Stevens said, noting that Challenger Baseball will set up activities in the ball field.

“We run some sports programs now throughout the year and I have some great volunteers, and I’m hoping… that they’ll come and set up some stuff in the soccer field, to play with the kids. We’ll play games and I have a small obstacle course that I have with soccer balls, basketballs, and just different things,” stated Stevens. “The playground obviously is there to play in.”

In addition to invitations to the MLAs representing the four counties, Stevens said community partners like Strait Area Women’s Place, Leeside Transition House, early intervention, hearing and speech, and other organizations that offer services to the autism community have been invited to talk about what they have to offer.

“Normally, these are services that we’re recommending to families so it would be great to have them on site to talk about what they offer and what they do,” she said. “It’s great for the families to see what other supports there are in the area.”

Stevens said the local chapter offers sports and recreation programs from ages five and up, including a learn to skate program, a water safety program, an open gym program, as well as track and field, soccer baseball, basketball, and taekwondo.

Stevens said they are offering a music program, as well as family events like Six Little Farmers, a Halloween Party, an art day, and a Christmas Party.

“We try to do one or two events a month,” noted Stevens. “We try to do an event in each municipality as often as we can.”

For more information, follow the Facebook event page of the Strait area chapter at: https://www.facebook.com/autismstraitarea.

“All of the money that’s raised in the Strait area, stays here and it allows me to continue to do all the things I’ve been doing,” Stevens added.