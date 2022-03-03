PORT HAWKESBURY: A local businessman has pleaded not guilty to extortion, and is scheduled to be back in court in April to answer to firearms charges.

Frank Eckhardt was not present while his lawyer made a brief appearance in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Feb. 28.

Chris Hansen, senior director of strategic communications with the Provincial Prosecution Services (PPS) confirmed with The Reporter that Eckhardt will return to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on April 25 for election and plea in regards to: three counts of careless transportation of a firearm; four counts of careless storage of a firearm; two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm; two counts of possession of a firearm while knowing possession is unlawful; and two counts of possession of a weapon obtained in the commission of an offence.

“He’s scheduled for trial in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on June 15 on the extortion charge,” Hansen said. “He’s already pled not guilty.”

Eckhardt’s lawyer was on hand to address Judge Laurie Halfpenny MacQuarrie and determine future dates for his client.

“Mr. Eckhardt is on an undertaking, can you just confirm with him that those conditions continue,” Halfpenny MacQuarrie said. “We’ll await the designation before I do anything with a warrant.”

According to Richmond County District RCMP, their investigation into the 56-year-old Grand River resdient started on Dec. 1, 2021 after they received a report from two individuals that they were being extorted by their landlord.

In warrant information provided by the Nova Scotia Judiciary, police spoke with Sandra Schmidt on Dec. 20, 2021 and she told investigators that after moving to Canada from Germany in December, 2020, she and her family lived with Eckhardt, then later bought land from him in Cape George.

When they opened a gym in St. Peter’s, the couple told officers that they leased the building from Eckhardt, but when issues arose in the fall of 2021, that prompted them to end the lease agreement. They said Eckhardt was “not happy” and made threats, leading to the extortion charges. Schmidt told police that Eckhardt had many weapons, including firearms and “keeps his guns loaded at all times.”

When officers contacted the Nova Scotia Department of Justice, they learned that Eckhardt’s firearms license was in review status after he was charged with extortion. Although his license includes restricted firearms, such as handguns, the RCMP said Eckhardt registered two restricted firearms in May, 2019 and a third in December, 2020.

Information on the warrant states the RCMP discovered Eckhardt was the subject of eight prior police investigations, beginning in 2018, and was the subject of a firearms complaint in August, 2021 when a female reported that she was “confronted” by a man carrying a long gun on Eckhardt’s property.

According to information provided to The Reporter by the Nova Scotia Judiciary, on Dec. 20, 2021, Port Hawkesbury RCMP received a complaint from Schmidt reporting gunshots at her property in Cape George. After meeting, the RCMP said they obtained a statement from her and her partner Dirk Westerhoff, who claim that Eckhardt was trying to intimidate them.

“Police learned that Schmidt and Westerhoff were on their property with their son cutting down a Christmas tree in the afternoon, (when) they heard two gunshots and hid in the woods until police were contacted,” the warrant application reads. “Schmidt and Westerhoff believed (however did not see) the shooter to be Frank Eckhardt who owns property beside them, and who they recently reported for extortion to the St. Peter’s RCMP. During the statements with Westerhoff and Schmidt, police learned of multiple firearms related offences committed by Eckhardt throughout 2021.”

Marshall indicated that on Dec. 23, the RCMP arrested Eckhardt during a vehicle stop on Highway 4 near St. Peter’s, and a short time later they executed a search warrant at a residence on Smith Road in Grand River.

“Through the course of the investigation, our investigators obtained information that led to Frank Eckhardt being the one who was believed to have fired the shots,” Marshall said. “Continued investigation resulted in our investigators seizing evidence that gave the required reasonable grounds to lay charges.”

According to warrant information provided by the Nova Scotia Judiciary from Dec. 23, 2021, items located at 480 Smiths Road in Grand River include: discharged Nosler.803 rifle ammunition cartridges; a Savage model 10.308 bolt action rifle; a J.P. Sauer&Sohn .22 rifle; a Carl Gustafs Swedish Mauser bolt action rifle; a Winchester 1300XTR 12-gauge pump action shotgun; a Kragg Jorgensen 30 to 40 bolt action rifle; a Norinco JW2000 12-gauge, double barreled shotgun; two Remington 12-gauge shotgun shells; a Sig Sauer P320 40 S&W semi-automatic handgun; a Glock 35 Gen4 40 S&W semi-automatic handgun; Glock magazines and pistol rounds; Alfa Proj 22 calibre revolvers with leather holsters; 22 WM ammunition; a black leather belt with two Gryphon pistol holders; a Thompson Centre percussion .45 calibre pistol; a Percussion pistol; 50 pre-measured containers of black powder; a Sig Sauer magazine with five rounds of ammunition; 23 boxes of Blazer brand ammunition; 10 boxes of PMC brand ammunition; nine boxes of Winchester Super X ammunition; nine boxes of 22 WMR CCI brand ammunition; two boxes of Browning brand .308 ammunition; two 1,000 gram containers of Swiss brand black powder; 41 boxes of 22 WM Hornandy brand ammunition; five boxes of 40 calibre Remington brand ammunition; four boxes of 22 calibre Sellier & Bellot brand ammunition; one box of Federal brand ammunition; 23 boxes of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition; 19 boxes of Hornandy brand .308 ammunition; and two pieces of firearms registration documents.

In addition to the firearms and ammunition, the warrant information indicated police also found $250,000 in Canadian currency in: a large envelop holding $100,000; a brown envelope with $80,000; a black pouch containing $29,050; an Amazon envelop in which $21,300 was found; a white envelope with $3,500 in it; and another envelope with $3,000.

In 2020, German magazine Der Spiegel reported that prominent Nazi sympathizers and right-wing extremists were establishing a new radical colony in Cape Breton. Citing documents the weekly news magazine obtained, the article indicated Eckhardt, who was a representative with F.E. Property Sales, was among those spearheading the initiative.

Der Spiegel identified Eckhardt as a Reichsbuerger; an individual who challenges the legitimacy of the modern German state that arose after the Nazi defeat.