X-Men defeat UNB twice in AUS men's basketball action Sports X-Men defeat UNB twice in AUS men's basketball action By Drake Lowthers - March 3, 2022 X-Men senior guard, Justin Andrew, drives the lane in the third quarter against the UNB Varsity Reds on Feb. 26 at Coach K Court in Antigonish. Andrew finished with 18 points, six assists and three rebounds in the X-Men's 94-81 win. Photos by Drake LowthersNCAA Division 1 Saint Francis College transfer David Muenkat brought a strong, physical game against the UNB Varsity Reds on Feb. 26, scoring 14 points and six rebounds, while also registering a steal, an assist, and a block, that lead to a massive dunk in transition. Last year's AUS Rookie of the Year Avan Nava was all smiles as he registered 23 points and was named the AUS Subway Player of the Game in StFX's 94-81 win over the UNB Varsity Reds on Feb. 26. StFX's Gatluak James carries the ball to the University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds side of the court as he is guarded by Reese Zorogole. James finished with four rebounds and a steal in StFX's 94-81 win on Feb. 26. Justin Andrew (left), embraces his teammate Antoine Vernon during a stoppage of play in fourth quarter AUS action at Coach K Court on Feb. 26 in Antigonish. The X-men recorded back to back wins over the Varsity Reds last weekend with scores of 94-81 and 82-69 respectfully.