Eighth annual Bras d’Or Watch

BRAS D’OR LAKE: Four community sites around the Bras d’Or Lake will host a field day later this month to give people a direct look at the diversity around them.

Bras d’Or Watch Coordinator Monica Ragan told The Reporter the outdoor citizen science event teaches participants about the plants and animals of Cape Breton’s beloved Bras d’Or Lake, or Pitu’paq, which is how the lake is referred to in Mi’kmaq.

Ragan who is originally from Whycocomagh, and recently graduated from Dalhousie University with a Masters in Environmental Studies, currently works with ACAP Cape Breton by delivering information to the public and engaging them in research activities.

“The Bras d’Or Watch Field Day is part of a larger event called Explore the Bras d’Or, which runs from July 22 to August 7,” Ragan said. “It’s a fun filled day for all ages, and is taking place in four communities along the Bras d’Or Lake.”

This year’s event will take place on July 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature locations at Castle Bay Beach in Eskasoni, Grand Narrows Wharf, St. Peter’s Marina, and the Whycocomagh Picnic Park.

“It’s a great way for the community to get out and explore their local environment,” Ragan said. “It’s a citizen event to help gather data of the Bras d’Or Lake, but also to engage with the community about how their observations can help track patterns or changes in the ecosystem.”

It’s an event she said that showcases the beautiful Bras d’Or, to highlight local research knowledge but to encourage protection of the watershed for future generations.

“It’s very important to help people understand what ecological diversity is around them, locally,” Ragan said. “Knowing the diversity could be a good indicator to climate change impact; if you don’t know what’s around you, how can you protect it, or measure climate change impact.”

Each site has a team of educators and biologists to help people identify organisms and answer questions about what they find. The four sites will display specimens of local animals and plants with microscopes to observe the finer details of the ecosystem.

“Participants will have access to microscopes, to see finer details of specimens that can be found around the Bras d’Or Lake,” Ragan said. “Participants can also experience conducting field surveys, and our education activities will make people use their senses to get familiar with the environment.”

People may see a northern pipefish in its natural habitat, and with underwater viewers, you can watch green crabs and jellyfish meander by, right in the Bras d’Or Lake.

In partnership with the Bras d’Or Lake Biosphere Region Association (BLBRA), not only do participants learn about the ecology of the local sites, but their observations will help track the diversity, abundance, and species at risk within the biosphere.

For the past two years, ACAP staff were still able to get out to get their measurements, but as for the citizen science event, that was put on hold during the height of the global pandemic.