Kelloway signs declaration focusing on advancing cooperative ocean science

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Last week, Mike Kelloway represented the Canadian government as he participated in the All-Atlantic Ocean Research and Innovation Alliance (AAORIA) Forum.

Kelloway, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Breton-Canso, and is the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard said it has been an incredibly high honour to sign the first ever AAORIA Forum.

“We signed this declaration because fundamentally, we’re facing the challenge of our lifetime; climate change,” Kelloway told The Reporter. “We know in our neck of the woods, in Cape Breton and northeastern Nova Scotia, the ocean is at the frontline of it all.”

From a fishing community himself, Kelloway was proud to be signing this declaration on behalf of Canada. A sustainable Atlantic Ocean is critical for local fisheries in his riding, as fishing is and has been the lifeblood of many communities.

Joining Kelloway in the capital of the United States of America, were representatives from Argentina, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Morocco, South Africa, the European Union and the United States, all of whom who signed the AAORIA Declaration, committing to advancing cooperative ocean science.

What the declaration focuses on, he said, is working together under the understanding the ocean is a shared resource, but we need to do a better job to build on the strengths as a collective.

“Sharing data, knowledge, best practices, and looking at where we can collaborate more,” Kelloway said. “It is humbling and great to see countries down here speak of Canada’s leadership in terms of ghost gear, working with Indigenous stakeholders, working with harvesters. We have a lot to be proud of.”

Of course, he suggested, Canada learns from the other counties as well and to sign this declaration further entrenches a number of things including; connecting, cooperating and ultimately acting together.

He suggested the Atlantic Ocean is one of the most productive marine environments in the world, as it is home to an abundance of marine life and supports coastal livelihoods through industries like fishing, aquaculture and tourism.

As for the timing of the signing of the declaration, Kelloway indicated one of the fundamental things is climate change.

“I think it’s undeniable that the climate is changing, but also to, now is the time because we have a willingness among many countries to come together, not just to address the issues but also to maximize opportunities,” he said “There is that willingness because the challenge is great, but also the opportunities are great. We often say a healthy ocean is a healthy economy and I believe that to be the case.”

It is important, he said that together with like-minded countries, they continue to take concrete, coordinated and measurable actions for an Atlantic Ocean that is healthy and sustainable now and for future generations.

“We need to have concrete action on clear objective goals and outcomes with other countries that have the same goal of a healthy ocean means a healthy economy,” Kelloway said. “That’s why it’s so important now and why I was so honoured to sign the declaration on behalf of Canada but to also represent the people of Cape Breton-Canso as the signatory.”

The All-Atlantic Ocean Research and Innovation Alliance aims to enhance marine research, innovation, and cooperation throughout the Atlantic basin, building upon ongoing international science efforts, including the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

“The declaration ensures that Canada, along with our All-Atlantic partners, will continue to develop innovative ocean science solutions to support a sustainable, healthy ocean now and into the future. Fisheries has been one of the most common themes of the work I do in representing Cape Breton–Canso, even before my appointment as Parliamentary Secretary,” Kelloway said. “Whether it’s fishers in Glace Bay, Richmond, on the west side of the island, or in Northeastern Nova Scotia, fisheries are the lifeblood of countless communities in Cape Breton-Canso, and we need a healthy ocean to continue to have a healthy, profitable industry.”