POTLOTEK FIRST NATION: On the same day that the 2022 Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Summer Games opened, legislation to recognize Mi’kmaw as the province’s first language was proclaimed.

During a ceremony in Potlotek First Nation on July 17, Mi’kmaw Chiefs signed a resolution to affirm and uphold the provincial legislation on behalf of their communities.

“As the Grand Chief of our Mi’kmaw Nation, I always stress the importance of our language because all of our history, teachings and cultural identity is held there,” Norman Sylliboy, Grand Chief of the Mi’kmaq Grand Council said in a press release. “The governments of the past attacked us through our language when our children were punished for speaking it, but despite all of the efforts to destroy it, our language is still here and we are still here, and that shows our resilience as a people. Since the release of the Truth and Reconciliation report and the Calls to Action, I am pleased that we have begun to work collaboratively with the government to ensure that our language thrives and flourishes for our future generations.”

According to the press release, the Mi’kmaw Language Act will take effect on Oct. 1, Treaty Day, and will support efforts to protect and revitalize the language. The province noted that the legislation was passed by the legislature in April.

“Today was an opportunity to gather in community and celebrate the partnership with Mi’kmaq who co-developed this legislation,” said Premier Tim Houston. “This proclamation is another key milestone as we move forward on the path toward reconciliation.”

On that same day, community members and participants gathered for the opening ceremonies of the Mi’kmaw Summer Games.

While the Summer Games are about celebrating the Mi’kmaw participants who will be competing in a variety of activities over the next week, the province said in a press release that the event also highlights Mi’kmaw culture and heritage.

According to the province, 13 Mi’kmaw communities around the province are taking part.

“Today is a celebratory occasion, made all the more meaningful by the ongoing tradition of the Mi’kmaw Summer Games,” said Arthur J. LeBlanc, Lieutenant-Governor of Nova Scotia. “I am continually inspired by the sense of pride that exists in Mi’kmaw communities. All Nova Scotians benefit from the promotion and preservation of the Mi’kmaw language and all that it contributes to our cultural identity.”

The Mi’kmaw Language Act supports Nova Scotia’s collaboration with the Mi’kmaq to respond to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Calls for Justice, to ensure meaningful access to Indigenous language, culture and identity as a foundation for resilience and safety, the province said, noting that the legislation reinforces the importance of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action for governments to preserve, promote, revitalize and protect Aboriginal languages through legislation and education.

The Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Summer Games are being held in Potlotek until July 24

“I’m pleased we can be together here during the Mi’kmaw Summer Games, a celebration of culture and strength of community through sport,” Karla MacFarlane, Minister of L’nu Affairs added. “Mi’kmaw language is an essential part of cultural identity and celebrating the Mi’kmaw language here today is a great way to proclaim the Mi’kmaw Language Act.”