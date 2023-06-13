OHSWEKEN, ONT.: An Eskasoni Elder has recently been recognized with a lifetime achievement award from a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities.

Elder Albert Marshall was one-of-12 outstanding Indigenous achievers from a diverse list of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities honoured during a celebratory gala entitled Honouring Indigenous Excellence on May 11 in Edmonton, Alta.

The Indspire Awards represent the highest honour the Indigenous community bestows upon its own people, recognizing Indigenous professionals and youth who demonstrate outstanding career achievement on a national level in a variety of fields, including: the arts; business and commerce; culture, heritage and spirituality; education; health; law and justice; public service; sports; and lifetime achievement.

“We have many reasons to celebrate during this year’s Indspire Awards ceremony. The 30th Anniversary is a meaningful opportunity to honour this year’s Laureates along with the 408 Indigenous leaders who have received awards in the past,” Indspire President & CEO Mike DeGagné said. “It also stands as a testament to the friends, family, loved ones and co-workers who have assisted them in their important work. We are pleased and proud to recognize the contributions made by so many people, creating generations of Indigenous achievement coast to coast to coast.”

According to Indspire, Elder Marshall has devoted his life to tirelessly preserving, strengthening, and spreading Mi’kmaq culture, language, values, and concepts.

“He is a co-creator of the influential Etuaptmumk/Two-Eyed Seeing (E/TES) guiding principle, which serves to integrate traditional Indigenous ways of knowing with other systems of thought, synthesizing them to create a strong, healthy common ground,” a representative said. “Not only has it been profoundly meaningful for Indigenous peoples, it has also been important for non-Indigenous organizations who are endeavouring to become healthier, more welcoming spaces for Indigenous peoples.”

Alongside his late wife, Elder Murdena Marshall, the two travelled across Turtle Island to speak about E/TES to a wide variety of institutions, promoting it as a model for intercultural collaboration. Elder Marshall has published widely, with his works serving as valuable guides that have shaped everything from environmental decision-making to health research to economic development.

“Within his Eskasoni community, Elder Albert shares his knowledge through workshops and mentors youth as well as adult community members who want to learn more about their Mi’kmaq culture,” Indspire said. “His work with the Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources has been influential for decades.”

Whether he was speaking in Europe about the dangers of Agent Orange, working to achieve recognition of Dakota sacred lands at Oheyawahi in Minnesota, or teaching in Eskasoni about the importance of eel harvesting, Elder Marshall has always remained firmly rooted in the Mi’kmaq Seven Guiding Principles – and has touched countless hearts and minds in the process.

A request for comment from Elder Marshall on his lifetime achievement award went unanswered by publication time.