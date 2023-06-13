ESKASONI FIRST NATION: Following a disturbance at a home, Eskasoni RCMP have charged two males with attempted murder.

On May 12 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Eskasoni RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance on John Paul’s Lane.

“Upon arrival, officers observed six people engaged in an altercation outside a home; two of the people were in possession of a baseball bat,” Public Information Officer Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter. “Officers quickly calmed the situation and dispersed the group, at which time they located a man lying on the ground.”

The 37-year-old Eskasoni man was suffering serious facial injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

As the investigation continued, officers located a 32-year-old Eskasoni man, who was suffering from a head injury; however he did not require medical treatment.”

According to police, all of the people involved in the altercation are known to each other.

“Between 5:30 and 6 a.m., Eskasoni RCMP arrested an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old youth in relation to the incident,” Cpl. Marshall said. “Both were remanded into custody and [appeared] in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday, May 15.”

Eighteen-year-old Gemini Paul of Eskasoni has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and uttering threats.

The 17-year-old youth, who can’t be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822. Should an individual wish to remain anonymous, they can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.