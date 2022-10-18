ANTIGONISH COUNTY: During the Municipality of the County of Antigonish’s regular monthly council meeting on Oct. 11, Councillor Bill MacFarlane credited local Emergency Management Office (EMO) staff for their work during and after Hurricane Fiona.

When asked if there is any damage estimates yet from within the municipality, the warden explained it’s still too early.

“We’ve talked to a number of people, a number of farmers, have had significant damage,” McCarron said. “Crop damage, buildings, silos; I’m sure they’re assessing that and trying to get numbers on that, we haven’t heard that total yet, and I think it’s really quite early for that.”

Earlier in the day, the warden explained he toured the municipality with Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway to survey the damage.

“We took a tour out though Saint Andrews, down though Pomquet River and Tracadie and back up through Bayfield, just showing him some of the extent of the damage that happened throughout that part of the county,” McCarron said. “And he was amazed at the amount of damage from silos being torn apart, to crops being shredded and buildings knocked down and ripped apart as well.”

Noting the significant damage to the area, the federal representative assured the municipality there would be some programs coming to provide support.

According to a media release on Oct. 12, Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, travelled to Nova Scotia to meet with farmers and hear how the storm impacted farm operations, families and livelihoods.

“Extreme weather events are a stark reminder that farmers and ranchers are among the hardest hit by climate change. These events are adding more stress and unpredictability to their businesses,” Bibeau said in the release. “Farm families in Nova Scotia and across the regions affected by Hurricane Fiona can rest assured that we will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them to help them get back on their feet as soon as possible.”

Bibeau toured affected areas of Antigonish and Pictou counties with Nova Scotia’s Minister of Agriculture, Greg Morrow.

Bibeau and Morrow visited livestock farms, fruit and vegetable farms, and a maple syrup producer. They saw first hand the widespread damage caused by the storm to Nova Scotia’s agriculture sector, as well as the fallout from extended power failures that affected a number of farming operations.

“I’ve been visiting local farmers since the day after the storm and have seen firsthand not only the damage to crops and infrastructure,” Morrow said in the release. “But also the impact it has had on farmers and their families.”

A suite of business risk management (BRM) programs is available to help producers facing the fallout from Hurricane Fiona, the federal government said. These programs help producers manage risks that threaten the viability of their farms, and provide protection against different types of income and production losses, they noted.

“That’s why we have these programs and that’s why we’re making them available to more producers and in new ways,” Morrow said in the release. “It’s going to take time to fully recover, but based on the strength and resilience I’ve seen from producers these last few weeks, despite the circumstances, I know our producers will recover and we’re here to help.”

Producers are encouraged to apply for interim payments under AgriStability to help them cope with immediate financial challenges. The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia have agreed to increase the 2022 AgriStability interim benefit payment percentage from 50 to 75 per cent, so producers can access a greater portion of their benefit early to meet their urgent needs. Nova Scotia is also opening up late participation in AgriStability to farmers who did not register in 2022, so they can take advantage of this important income support.

During the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, the warden suggested the municipality had the emergency command centre set up, which staff looked after.

“The same staff that were in there making sure things were running good, certainly would have had damage at their own homes without power,” McCarron said. “But they put the citizens first and that there is a huge credit to the staff. I look at our volunteer fire departments and community centres that provided comfort and warming shelters, provided food, our volunteers did an exceptional job.”

McCarron acknowledged the good work of people pulling together to keep everybody comfortable thorough the early days of Hurricane Fiona.

During the council meeting, council also voted to send a letter to Susan Corkum-Greek, the Minister of Economic Development, to see if they can get the province activated a bit on trying to help with that cellular connectivity issue.

When asked if those gaps were made more apparent during Hurricane Fiona and the subsequent power outages, he said it absolutely did.

“A lot of challenges around cellular connectivity and internet services but a lot of dropped calls and spotty service during Fiona,” McCarron said. “When you go through a storm like this, you start to see where some of the gaps are and that starts to get you better prepared for future events.”