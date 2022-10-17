HALIFAX: The provincial government wants to allow municipalities across Nova Scotia to implement tourism marketing levies.

The province introduced amendments to the Municipal Government Act and the Halifax Regional Municipality Charter on Oct. 14 which are designed to allow municipalities across the province to charge a levy on the purchase price of hotel rooms and other accommodations.

Under the proposed legislation, the province said municipalities can choose if they want to impose the levy and at what rate, up to a maximum of three per cent of the total cost of an accommodation.

Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing spokesperson Krista Higdon noted in an email to The Reporter that levies are common in jurisdictions around the world.

Higdon wrote that the amendments are attempting to provide municipalities the flexibility to make decisions and provide greater clarity and consistency by simplifying the process.

“We are working to find a balance in this approach to ensure municipalities have the ability to promote and fund events in their communities that will attract residents and visitors and encourage tourism spending, while making sure the levy is affordable and does not create a barrier to attracting travellers,” she wrote. “Municipalities have the flexibility to set the rate, up to the maximum, to which they feel is appropriate for their region’s tourism priorities. On an average accommodation of $150, the maximum levy would be $4.50.”

According to the province, the current process for instituting marketing levies is time consuming, inconsistent, and has caused confusion for municipalities, tourism marketing organizations, event organizers, sponsors, and visitors. Currently, municipalities must request legislative authority from the province to create a levy, and there are now separate pieces of legislation permitting levies in Cape Breton, Halifax Regional Municipality, Yarmouth (town and district), and Digby (town and district), they noted.

The levies vary in application and rate, the province said, noting that the proposed legislation will apply to municipalities in those areas and reduce red tape.

While all other provinces allow some form of marketing levy or accommodation tax, the province said how the levy is imposed and/or collected varies. They said Nova Scotia’s proposed approach is similar to what New Brunswick, PEI, British Columbia, and Manitoba have in place.

According to the province, the maximum rate of three per cent is lower than average rates across the country, and rooms registered under the Tourist Accommodations Registration Act would qualify for a levy.

“Like other parts of the country, our Maritime neighbours already have reasonable marketing levies in place that help municipalities develop, plan, attract and pay for large events which benefit communities,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr. “This legislation aligns us with other provinces and supports business and tourism in our own province.”

CEO of Destination Cape Breton (DCB) Terry Smith told the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Oct. 4 that the levy was legislated by the province in 2011 and implemented by bylaws approved by all five municipalities in Cape Breton.

Currently a two per cent levy is charged to fixed roof accommodation stays, and properties with 10 or more rooms, and the money is used to market Cape Breton as a tourist destination, Smith said.

Smith said tourism operators are charging the levy to visitors, then the funds are remitted to municipalities, who then turn them over to DCB.

After DCB started marketing outside Atlantic Canada to Ontario and Quebec in 2015, then to the northeastern United States in 2016, Smith said there was a “strong increase” in occupancies.

Along with the pandemic, Smith said levy revenues have “been significantly” impacted in recent years.

Smith said the levy was established under the former Enterprise Cape Breton Corporation (ECBC), which agreed to match the funds, then decided to cap them at $640,000 per year, and when ECBC was eliminated and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) took over, they continued that agreement.

By 2019, ACOA decided to reduce the funding by $100,000 a year, levelling off at $300,000 per year, Smith explained.

To cut costs, DCB moved their offices into the former Visitor Information Centre in Sydney River and reduced staff from 11 to nine, in additional to other steps to achieve organizational efficiencies, like using technology to work smarter.

Although there has been a “decade of growth” in Cape Breton tourism, Smith said they have cut as much as possible and are “heading for a cliff.”

In 2021, Smith said DCB hired a consultant which recommended that the marketing levy be increased since the current levy puts Cape Breton at a competitive disadvantage compared to other jurisdictions in Atlantic Canada. Smith said Charlottetown, PEI has a three per cent levy, Moncton, New Brunswick is at 3.5 per cent, and St. John’s, Newfoundland is four per cent with the average levy rate across Canada above three per cent.

In May and June, Smith said he spoke with operators around Cape Breton, including Zoom meetings and in-person sessions, and presented options, including increasing the levy rate to three per cent, which would add $450,000 to DCB’s budget.

Smith said the next option would be to apply the levy to all fixed roof operators, which would add between $250,000 and $350,000 to their budget. He said this comes down to “a question of fairness,” since smaller operators are benefitting from their destination marketing, even those not charging the levy.

In the past few years, Smith said Airbnb and VRBO were getting a larger share of room rentals, growing from seven per cent of registered room nights sold to 30 per cent last year, and because most have less than 10 rooms, they are exempt, for the most part, from the levy, the CEO said. He said some operators feel Airbnb and VRBO should be “more regulated” to ensure a level playing field.

During a meeting with provincial government officials on Oct. 3, Smith was told there is an appetite for eliminating the patchwork of legislation and enacting one levy across Nova Scotia.

Higdon added that 12 consultations were held over a two-week period.

“Staff from Municipal Affairs and Housing and Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage held consultation sessions with municipalities, Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities, regional marketing organizations, and tourism associations from across the province prior to the introduction of the bill,” she added.