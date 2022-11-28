Fraser, Boucher react to proposed electoral boundary changes

ANTIGONISH: The MP for Central Nova says it’s disappointing that the federal boundary commission didn’t listen to public input from the Antigonish community to remain part of the current Central Nova riding.

Sean Fraser told The Reporter in an interview on Nov. 22, that expecting an MP to represent Arisaig and the northern tip of Cape Breton, is not reasonable.

“My initial reaction is that it’s disappointing to see the decision of the commission has taken feedback that strongly recommended against that decision but nevertheless chose to separate the entirety of the town and county of Antigonish from the (riding),” Fraser said. “It’s difficult to accept, when the feedback at the official session that they hosted was so strong.”

Fraser suggested it will make life difficult, for not just whoever may be serving as the MP, but more importantly, for the community members who will have a much more difficult time accessing effective representation if they’re not able to routinely see their elected official.

“In addition to the removal of Antigonish, and the difficulties that it will cause for the new Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish riding, the extension of the federal riding Pictou-Eastern Shore to include suburban communities up as far as Cole Harbour, will make life difficult for the communities in that riding as well,” Fraser said. “I find it interesting that the commission recognized that the communities in and around Preston should be removed from that riding on the basis there is no connection to Pictou County, but included suburban communities near Halifax.”

Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish is set to consist of Antigonish, Inverness, Richmond and Victoria counties, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG), and a portion of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM).

Pictou-Eastern Shore will consist of Pictou County, the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s, while also including parts of the Halifax Regional Municipality up to Cole Harbour and Enfield.

However, the federal cabinet minister advised there is one opportunity through a parliamentary process to raise objections one final time, something he will participate in to register an objection.

“We will live with whatever decision is taken. It’s important that this is not viewed as a criticism of communities that are in or outside the federal riding, but instead of the ability whoever the Member of Parliament may be in the future, to effectively serve all communities within the riding,” Fraser said. “To be clear, this is not about my riding, this is about the communities that consist within the riding. My great fear is, going forward, these decisions will have a lasting impact on the ability of future MPs to adequately represent the communities contained within the federal boundary.”

As to why Antigonish was re-aligned with Cape Breton federally, Fraser suggested the report explicitly refers to the feedback they received, and while there was some feedback that Antigonish shared some things in common with the Strait region of Cape Breton, it doesn’t offer a reasonable explanation on how a decision was reached.

“There’s no doubt that that is true, however, to use that as an argument to make a decision to include Antigonish with nearly all of Cape Breton, with the exception of Sydney and Glace Bay, it is difficult to understand the reason or logic that could have been applied to reach that conclusion,” Fraser said. “I could understand if someone arrived to the conclusion that Pictou County, Antigonish, Port Hawkesbury and Guysborough could potentially have a connection as having industries and issues that are in common.”

Fraser doesn’t understand how Antigonish and Guysborough can effectively be represented by the same person who is responsible for the entirety of Cape Breton.

When asked if the commission’s report was surprising in regards to the local boundaries in light of the community’s preference, the minister said it was.

“My perspective, leaving the consultation the commission conducted, was the feedback was merely unanimous, and they received similar feedback in a session in Cape Breton. I felt sincerely the commissioners made an effort to listen, and ultimately made a decision contrary to nearly all the feedback they received,” Fraser said. “The commission did make adjustments to the map for other federal ridings, in response to feedback they received, but chose not to with respect to the community of Antigonish.”

Carol Moulaison, commission secretary for the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia, said the conclusions contained in the report, which was tabled in the House of Commons on Nov. 17, were based on the governing legal principles applied to the feedback received during the consultative process.

“The report outlines how the commission reached its conclusions and the factors it weighed in doing so. The commission considers the report to be quasi-judicial in nature,” Moulaison told The Reporter in a written statement. “As such, it would be inappropriate to explain the rationales behind any of the particular boundary decisions. The report speaks for itself, and the commission will not be providing further explanation.”

Fraser also finds it to be difficult for people who live elsewhere in the new Pictou-Eastern Shore riding, as there was no formal opportunity to participate in an in-person hearing.

“There’s a lot of people who are reaching out to me, or speaking to me in my community, asking when their opportunity will be to be heard,” he said. “When in fact, there was no opportunity given, other than responding to a call for submissions, that could have been made by email, rather than attending a hearing.”

To make a decision that impacts entire communities without giving them an opportunity to participate is an additional flaw in the process, according to Fraser.

“I believe the proposed breakdown of new boundaries is going to significantly reduce the ability of Nova Scotians to be well-served,” Fraser said. “Regardless of who their MP is.”

Following the Town of Antigonish’s council meeting on Nov. 21, Mayor Laurie Boucher told reporters they put their case forward during the consultation phase. Boucher previously stated that Antigonish doesn’t share anything in common with industrial Cape Breton and that their preference would be to remain with their neighbours in Pictou.

“Unfortunately the decision wasn’t with us, but we accept that and we have to move on,” Boucher added.