PORT HAWKESBURY: The Red Tribe Boxing Club is planning to host another boxing card in the town on May 20.

Barry Bernard, a coach with the Red Tribe Boxing Club of Eskasoni First Nation, made a presentation to the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on March 7.

“Before I start, I’d like to thank the Town of Port Hawkesbury for giving us the opportunity last year of hosting the boxing card, which was really excellent,” he told council. “I enjoyed it, everybody enjoyed it; it was a nice atmosphere.”

Last May, the club hosted their first ever boxing card outside of an Aboriginal community, something Bernard was extremely proud of.

“Coming to Port Hawkesbury, to me, was a shock,” he noted. “It was the first time ever we had ever been invited outside of our reservation to host a boxing card. And to me, it was like opening a new door, opening a new relationship. When I got there, it was so comfortable, it was so peaceful, it was like I had been there before.”

Following the card on May 14, 2022, Bernard said at that time that being invited to Port Hawkesbury presented a great opportunity to display their talented boxers and their culture, and show people “we are all together as one nation.”

Bernard indicated it was a bit of a struggle to arrange all the fights last year, and to even put the card together, as he lost a couple of clubs due to COVID-19.

With the success of the weekend event, Bernard suggested it could turn into an annual thing, calling the town a “nice home.”

In response to audience feedback for more cultural representation, Bernard said there will be changes at this year’s event.

“This year I’m planning to have more drummers, more dancers to perform before the event,” he said. “Also I’d like to bring more Mi’kmaw craftspeople to the event where we can also have a little craft show before the boxing.”

In addition to other local boxing clubs, Bernard said he is inviting the Six Nations Boxing Club from Toronto to attend the card.

Since the club is a non-profit organization with limited financial resources, Bernard said they are hoping the town will waive the fee for usage of the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, which he said will be a “great help.”

“What we do in our organization, a lot of our kids, we fundraise, we dress them up, we take them to events,” he said. “We all work as a family. And a lot of our kids, I call them my kids, but they all become team members and we all work together. It’s not easy; there’s times we have little obstacles, and there’s times it’s not easy because a lot of these kids never had the opportunity.”

Deputy Mayor Hughie MacDougall said the request will be discussed at the next committee of the whole meeting on March 21, which he anticipated “will be favourable.”

“We definitely supported you before and I’m sure we’ll support you again,” he replied. “That’s how we will do it, and hopefully, we’ll be able to have you here May 20.”