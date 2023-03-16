HALIFAX: The provincial government announced funding for programs targeting youth at risk, adults with autism spectrum disorder, seniors, and others.

In a press release issued last week, the province said more than $7.1 million in one-time grants will be distributed to community groups providing mental health programs such as mentorship, peer support, art and many others. The programs range from promoting mental wellness to addressing specific mental health concerns, they said.

Among the organizations receiving funding is Arts Health Antigonish (AHA!) Society which was approved for $47,000.

“This isn’t just an investment into an organization, but an investment in our seniors,” said Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson. “This is an opportunity for our parents and grandparents to connect with each other through creativity.”

The health and wellness authority created to lead health transformation for Mi’kmaw communities, Tajikeimik, will receive $79,700.

The province said the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia will receive $3 million to administer grants for mental health and addictions projects, and services across the province.

“This funding will have a very direct impact in our communities at a grassroots level,” Starr Cunningham, President and CEO, Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia said. “It comes at a time when the demand for mental health support is great. The foundation’s vision is to see Nova Scotians living with mental illness and addiction thriving in our communities. This funding, along with the continued support of our donors, will go a long way toward realizing that.”

The province added that people who are in a mental health crisis can call the crisis line 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167, and those who need help with mental health or addiction concerns can call 1-855-922-1122.