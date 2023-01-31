Rezoning, development agreement approved for subdivision, tourist accommodations

ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council decided to approve a development agreement for tourist accommodations, and rezoning for a subdivision.

At the regular monthly meeting of council in Arichat on Jan. 23, properties in St. Peter’s were rezoned from the Residential Rural (R2) Zone to the Residential (R1) Village Zone to allow for subdivision development.

“The major impact that that would have would be on lot sizes required, because of course, there being water and sewer services in that community, you don’t need as large a lot,” Warden Amanda Mombourquette said. “That was given second reading approval this evening.”

Mombourquette, who is also councillor for district 4, said this development can help address the local housing shortage.

“It’s a local property owner,” she said. “There’s no shortage of discussion these days, in the media, kitchen tables, every gathering place about how there’s such a need for more housing, and new developments are so needed right now. I’m very enthusiastic about seeing this kind of rezoning occurring because I think it is planning for the future so we’ll have to wait and see what happens there. But exciting to see planning for more housing coming to the region, for sure.”

Councillors also decided to approve a development agreement for four tourist cabins and cottages along Orion Crescent in Walkerville.

“Because of the current zoning, a development agreement would be required in order for something like the tourist accommodations that are being proposed to be able to go forward,” the warden noted. “That first issue that we dealt with was to provide second reading approval…”

Mombourquette said this is a good time to explore the tourism potential of many areas.

“Just like a lot of parts of Richmond County, it’s a hidden gem and there’s no time like the present to be changing the tourism spotlight, and making it shine on these wonderful little places like that,” she added. “I’m excited to see what happens with that development. I would certainly be supportive of their efforts going forward.”