ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council will be looking for quotes to conduct upgrades to council chambers at the administrative building.

Although work is needed, during the regular monthly meeting on Sept. 26 in Arichat, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the estimates caused her “sticker shock.”

The warden said the municipality wants to a functional system that will foster democratic engagement and provide an accessible alternative.

“COVID was requiring us to do more hybrid-type meetings. The sound system in here; we just had trouble with at the beginning of the meeting, it doesn’t work well. When it does work, there tends to be a lot of feedback, which is incredibly difficult to proceed with. So we’ve been jerry-rigging things as much as we can. The microphones here are not functioning,” she noted. “Part of the driver on this too, is from an accessibility perspective, some of our committee members, or for public participation in meetings, we want to make sure that people can participate if they can’t be here physically.”

Since they are a council of five, Mombourquette said they should seek basic audio and visual functionality.

“I feel that for five for us… there are pieces we can take out of that quote,” she stated.

CAO Troy MacCulloch suggested council take stock of what work is required immediately, then look for another quote, or approach other suppliers.

Although Deputy Warden Melanie agreed that something needs to be done, she said council budgeted $60,000 for the work, with net costs around $87,000, according to Finance Director Jason Martell.

“The quote is 50 per cent greater than what we budgeted,” she noted. “I would like to get it to a number that makes sense.”

The warden and CAO agreed to the deputy warden’s suggestion that they reach out to suppliers.

“I would love for one, or both of you, to maybe have a conversation with them to make sure they’re not quoting us the top of the top, and maybe they’re not, but we need to know that,” she suggested.