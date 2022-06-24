Family names

Family 1

Generation 5: Mary H. Tyrrell was born on Aug. 8, 1919 and married Wilfred Dugas on Oct. 16, 1944. She died in 1964 age 45 and he died in 1983 at the age of 71

Generation 5: Thomas Patrick or Patrick T. Tyrrell Jan. 28, 1927 to Feb. 22, 1997. O Dec. 15, 1962 he married Marion A. Comiskey in Ontario. She died at age 68 on Oct. 9, 1996 at Arichat. There were four children:

Generation 6: Kimberly Tyrrell was wed to Michael Davenport on July 31, 1988.

Generation 6: Cindy Tyrrell

Generation 6: Patricia Tyrrell’s children were Generation 7: Julie and Susanne

Generation 6: Douglas Tyrrell

Generation 5: Lucie Cecilia Tyrrell born July 5, 1929. She died at the age of 10 months in 1930.

Generation 5: James John or John James Tyrrell was born Aug. 27, 1917. On Feb. 28, 1949 he and Viola Dorey were married. She died on Feb. 5, 2016. Their children were:

Generatiaon 6: Daniel Tyrrell was born in Sept. 1949. He married Sheila Doiron and they had two boys,

Generation 7: Shane Tyrrell and Terrence Tyrrell.

Generation 6: John Robert Tyrrell born Sept. 9, 1956

Generation 6: Donna Louise Tyrrell was married on July 4, 1992 to Tim James Driscoll at Arichat. There are three children:

Generation 7: Katherine Marie born Nov. 6, 1993 at Halifax

Generation 7: Charlotte Elizabeth born Nov. 5, 1997

Generation 7: Gregory James born Nov. 6, 1993-1997

Generation 6: Paul Terrence Tyrrell was born in 1957, and he married on July 24, 1982 to Lorna Samson

Generation 6: George Michael Tyrrell was born Dec. 18, 1950

Generation 6: Patrick Russell Tyrrell was born on Sept. 3, 1961 and he married Beryl Boudreau on July 23, 1988

Generation 6: Patricia Lynn Tyrrell was born on Feb. 18, 1954, and she married Dan Lane in June, 1979. There are four children:

Generation 7: Jenna Tyrrell, Timothy Tyrrell, James Tyrrell, and Sarah Tyrrell

Family 2

Generation 1: Captain Thomas Tyrrell married at Arichat to Catherine Bowden. There were two children:

Generation 2: Catherine F. Tyrrell born Nov. 1856

Generation 2: Mary Anne Tyrrell born 1855, died Sept. 18, 1913, and she married Robert Dougald Boyd on November, 1878 at Arichat. There were 11 children:

Generation 3: Mary Isabella Tyrrell

Generation 3: Catherine Anne Tyrrell

Generation 3: Joseph Etienne Tyrrell

Generation 3: Angus Robert Tyrrell

Generation 3: Angeline Tyrrell

Generation 3: Cecilia Margaret Tyrrell

Generation 3: Eleanor Tyrrell

Generation 3: John M. Tyrrell

Generation 3: Thomas A. Tyrrell

Generation 3: Lucy E. Tyrrell

Generation 3: Frances M. Tyrrell

Family 3

Generation 1: Mary Tyrrell died age 59 June 4, 1861 at Arichat. The marriage to Patrick Charles Brenan took place on May 24, 1836 at Halifax. There were four children:

Generation 2: Thomas P. born 1837, died in Mabou in 1906

Generation 2: James M. born March 28, 1839, married May 17, 1863 to Annabella A. MacKay

Generation 3: Mary Tyrrell, born September, 1864

Generation 2: Dr. Daniel O’Connell Tyrrell born June 4, 1841 died in New York. He married E. Ballam on May 25, 1865 at Halifax

Generation 2: John T. Tyrrell born June 24, 1843

Family 4

Generation 1: Nicholas Tyrrell Farrell married Sara Chistchel and there were two offspring:

Generation 2: Marie Tyrrell born March 6, 1843 and Matthew Tyrrell died age 2 years Sept. 24, 1852