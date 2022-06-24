Two of the best recommendations I’ve tuned into over the last few years are to keep moving to live longer and we need to drink more water. I’m sure that experts have been saying those things for much longer than that, but I’ve only been paying attention to them recently.

The first one (keep moving) is because all of us have become more sedentary as a society, which is unhealthy. I work in an office, and I drive a lot, so I try to consciously find ways to be a bit more active when I can. The second one (drinking more water) is easier for us all to do; we just need to remember to do it.

How our body processes water

Water is the transport medium for most of the things your body does. We are made of 60 per cent water after all. When you drink water, it goes into your stomach, where it’s mixed with food and gastric juices to form a slurry called chyme. This travels to your small intestine where most of the water is absorbed into the blood stream and a small amount is finally absorbed in your large intestine (your colon). The food nutrients are also extracted in the intestines at this stage as well.

Blood (mostly water) travels throughout the body and is filtered in the kidneys. These each filter about a half cup of blood each minute, removing waste products and excess water when goes to the bladder as urine, where it is stored until you decide to remove it. Your kidneys do a lot of other important things to keep your systems in balance, as well, but this is the simplified version.

A built-in cooling system

One good way to cool down on a hot day is to get wet; go for a swim or just splash some water on yourself. It takes some energy for the water to change from a liquid on your skin, to a gas. This evaporative cooling lowers the temperature of the surface of your skin. That is the purpose of sweating; it’s the body’s way of removing heat and cooling us down and it’s another way our bodies lose water.

This system works best when there’s a temperature difference between you and the surrounding temperature, and it works better in low humidity. So, on hot, humid days it’s important to drink more. Our blood also plays a part in heat regulation (cooling and heating) by moving more of it to internal or external areas as needed.

In summer heat, or when working at any time of year in a hot environment, you risk heat stress when you become dehydrated, due to sweating and not rehydrating. You need that water to keep sweating, and to keep your blood supply topped up, which maintains the fluid balance throughout all your body’s systems. You also lose electrolyte salts when sweating, so it’s a good idea to have a mix of water and sports drinks when working hard in the heat.

Luckily our body has a water level warning system. Thirst or having a dry mouth are the first signals from your body, telling you to drink more. It’s better to drink more, before you feel thirsty, since there’s a lag between the ‘low water level’ warning and the thirst message. Also, if your urine is very yellow, it is too concentrated, and this is another sign that you need to drink more.

Summer tips to prevent heat stress

Drink more water which can be sports drinks, soft drinks or water-filled foods like melons.

Use alcohol wisely; it can affect your body’s ability to regulate temperature and it is a diuretic.

Dress is lightweight clothing. The weight, fit and type of fabric you wear will affect your ability to sweat effectively.

Age and medications; seniors have a reduced temperature regulation ability so they are more susceptible to both heat and cold. Some medications also affect the body’s ability to control temperature.

What to do if you feel overheated

Heat exhaustion is the first serious level of heat stress (heat stroke is worse) and according to an article from the Mayo Clinic, if you start feeling unwell, do the following, first, stop all activity and rest, move to a cooler location, drink water or sports drinks. Once you are out of the heat, try to cool down and reassess your symptoms.

If you have chest pain, shortness of breath, lethargy, confusion or stroke like symptoms, including weakness, numbness or difficulty with speech or swallowing, you need to seek emergency care immediately.

One trick that I use to monitor my daily water intake is to fill several reusable 500 millilitre water bottles. I can then count the number of bottles that I used that day to see how I did. I drink coffee every day and I include those bottles as well (my coffee maker’s minimum level is exactly one bottle of water). Coffee is a diuretic, which is bad, I know, but it’s also water, so I count it.

I probably annoy my dad every day by reminding him to drink more water, but this is especially important in the summer, so I do it anyway. Just like our cars, we have to keep the fluid levels topped up.

Here’s a summer tip. For cooling a bottle of water (or any beverage) while you are outdoors on a hot day, just wrap it in a wet towel and put it in a breezy area. When the towel dries out, the bottle will be cool.

James Golemiec is a Canadian Registered Safety Professional with over eleven years’ experience coordinating and managing complex safety systems at manufacturing facilities and performing inspections on project job sites across Canada.