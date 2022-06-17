Looking back over the decades and, indeed, centuries, it is amazing to observe the numerous family names that once were common in this area. One of those names that still holds a place here is Tyrrell.

Generation 1: In 1785 Michael Tyrrell married Mary Fry at Kilkenny, Ireland. They had four children:

Generation 2: Michael Tyrrell was born in 1786 and died at the age of 47 on June 25, 1833 at Ship Harbour. He was married to Eleanor Egan on Aug. 20, 1826

Generation 2: Thomas Tyrrell

Generation 2: Mary Tyrrell

Generation 2: John Tyrrell died age 77 Aug. 22, 1871, he was wed to Mary Nicholson in 1832 and they brought eight children into the world. This would be:

Generation 3: Catherine Tyrrell died March 21, 1883 at the age of 64. On June 20, 1845 she wed Thomas Finlay. There were four children:

Generation 4: Daniel Tyrrell born July 27, 1847, and he married on June 21, 1886 to Sarah Fraser

Generation 4: John Tyrrell born Feb. 11, 1849, and on Dec. 30, 1886 he married Christie MacTavish.

Generation 4: Mary Anne Tyrrell was born on June 13, 1850, and she died in 1882. She was married to D.C. Campbell in 1880.

Generation 4: Patrick Tyrrell was born on March 11, 1863

Generation 3: Thomas Tyrrell

Generation 3: John Tyrrell married Eliza Briand on October 19, 1858, and there were five children:

Generation 4: Mary Frances Tyrrell died at the age of 24 days on Dec. 14, 1862

Generation 4: Eliza Tyrrell was born on Sept. 19, 1863, and she died at age 7 on April 14, 1871

Generation 4: Josephine Tyrrell was born on Oct. 12, 1865

Generation 4: Thomas Tyrrell was born on July 2, 1868

Generation 4: Michael Tyrrell was born on Aug. 30, 1859

Generation 3: Annie Tyrrell

Generation 3: Lucy Tyrrell died Jan. 28, 1890 at the age of 59 at Arichat. On Jan. 10, 1861 at Arichat she wed Edward Delhanty, and they brought two children into the world:

Generation 4: Mary Tyrrell and Catherine Tyrrell born Feb. 14, 1864 at Arichat

Generation 5: Patrick Tyrell May McDonald

Generation 3: Mary Tyrrell

Generation 3: Sarah Tyrrell

Generation 3: Patrick Tyrrell was born in 1833 and died in May 1912. On Nov. 22, 1875 he married Margaret Reddy, and they had two children:

Generation 4: Mary Anne Tyrrell

Generation 4: John Tyrrell was born on Feb. 28, 1878 and died on January 5, 1958. He and Agatha Sullivan (1891-1950) were married on Nov. 29, 1916 at Arichat, and there were seven offspring:

Generation 5: Michael Terrence Tyrrell was born on Jan. 21, 1922, and died on March 28, 1995. He married Rita Hunt of Edmonton, Alberta. There were two children:

Generation 6: Daniel Tyrell

Generation 6: Cheryl Tyrrell, whose children were Sharon, Elizabeth, and Terrence

Gen. 6: Daniel Tyrrell

Generation 5: Margaret Agatha Tyrrell was born in July, 1924 and she married Joe Forrest at Arichat on Oct. 8, 1958. There were two children:

Generation 6: Joseph Tyrrell and Anne Marie Tyrrell