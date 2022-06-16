Home Community NSCC Strait Area Campus convocation Community NSCC Strait Area Campus convocation By Drake Lowthers - June 16, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NSCC President Don Bureaux congradulates Apil Fletcher on graduating from the business administration-accounting class on June 9 in Port Hawkesbury. Photos by Drake LowthersCody Carter (right) bumps fists with electrical faculty member Charlie Campbell after receiving his diploma in electrical, construction, and industrial on June 9 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster addressed the graduating class of the NSCC Strait Area Campus during their convocation on June 9, asking them to stay in Nova Scotia after graduation. NSCC’s Strait Area Campus valedictory address was made by April Fletcher, during the convocation on June 9. Faculty member Raylene Chisholm smiles as one of her students graduated with their diploma in social services. NSCC Strait area Principal Vivek Saxena claps as graduates receive their diplomas during the campus’ convocation ceremony at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. Don Bureaux, NSCC’s president, salutes the 2022 graduating class from the Strait Area Campus during their convocation ceremony on June 9 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. Music during the processional was provided by Brett Pierce, a graduating student in the behavioural intervention class.