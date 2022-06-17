It’s hard to believe that September of next year will be 20 years since Hurricane Juan passed this way.

I slept through the whole event that night, at my girlfriend’s townhouse overlooking Bedford basin. The next morning, other than one of her porch columns being moved slightly off centre, I thought it hadn’t affected me at all… boy was I wrong.

Life after the storm

I owned a house outside of Elmsdale at the time and when I got home, I found that a large tree had fallen in my driveway, completely blocking it. My neighbour was nice enough to cut out the trunk, while I was away, so I was able to drive through the tree. The street was a new subdivision of large lots, and many had fallen trees. Several of us got together, and we spent the rest of that day winching trees off of various houses. I lost about 30 or 40 trees and it took me the rest of the month to cut them up and pile them on the roadside.

The power was out for the next few days but luckily the service station at the end of the road had a generator to run their gas pump. The station owner rationed everyone in the line up to about 20 litres per vehicle. I couldn’t draw water from my well, so my girlfriend came to the rescue, with her city water. The local Sobeys store had no power, but they partly opened the next day, selling bread, peanut butter, and maybe a few other things, from a table set up in the front vestibule. It was cash only.

Lesson learned: Have water

If you live in a rural area, during hurricane season, you should plan to live off the grid for a few days. That’s how I live now, after that storm. My current house is only a few minutes out of town and it also has a well, so my only real concern during a storm is being without water.

I’ve considered buying a backup generator to power my well pump, but realistically, it cost much less to just buy several large water containers with a total capacity of about 80 litres; keep them in the basement and refresh them every year.

Other items to have on hand

Hurricane season is in summer, so keeping warm is not an issue. I don’t recommend using candles for light; they don’t give off much of it and they are a fire hazard. Buy a flashlight and some extra batteries and I especially recommend having a power bank for recharging your cellphone. They are quite cheap (about $20) and they will double your phone’s run time. While you’re at it, buy a cheap car charger for your cellphone and keep it in your car.

Food will last for a day or two in your fridge if you don’t open the door. Cooking it could be a problem unless you have a barbeque. Canned meat, peanut butter, canned milk, fruit, etc. will keep you going for a few days while you are waiting for the power to return. You can pretend you’re camping.

A small battery powered radio will keep you in touch with the community. Buy one that takes the same batteries as your flashlight does, and you’re all set.

Keep a storm watch and last-minute details

The storm season usually starts in August and lasts to the end of September (although this year Environment and Climate Change Canada is saying it will start earlier), so during that time, when the news media warns of a storm, I do a daily check of the Canadian Hurricane Centre’s storm track website: https://weather.gc.ca/hurricane/track_e.html. This is your best source of information about hurricane’s that are headed our way. It shows storms developing off of Africa, which is where they always start, beginning when they are about a week away from us. Then, every day as a storm gets closer to the Maritimes, the map shows a more accurate updated prediction of where it will land.

The last thing I do, when the hurricane tracking map shows that a storm is heading my way in the next day, is to fill my car up with gas, go to an ATM for some cash and fill my (top loading) washing machine with water. I also fill extra water containers and maybe fill one of my sinks as well since it won’t go to waste even if the storm doesn’t pass this way.

There’s not much we can do about trees blowing down, other than to trim them or cut them down before storm season. Hopefully you have a kind neighbour with a chainsaw, and of course having a nice girlfriend who lives in Bedford can’t hurt either.

James Golemiec is a Canadian Registered Safety Professional with over eleven years’ experience coordinating and managing complex safety systems at manufacturing facilities and performing inspections on project job sites across Canada.