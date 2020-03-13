Female Leadership School is about equality, not special treatment

The decision by Richmond Municipal Council to deny funding for participants wanting to take part in an upcoming Female Leadership School has, ironically, done more to help the event and the underlying causes it is promoting, than any approval could have.

The Female Leadership School in the Cape Breton/Unama’ki Strait regions is being held on May 1 and 2 at the NSCC Strait Area Campus to engage, support and educate women about First Nation and municipal councils in the region. The 16 partnering communities include: the districts of Guysborough and St. Mary’s; First Nation communities Eskasoni, Membertou, Paqtnkek, Potlotek, Wagmatcook, and We’koqma’q; the municipalities of Antigonish, Inverness, Richmond, and Victoria; the towns of Antigonish, Mulgrave and Port Hawkesbury; and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

So far, Victoria County has sponsored eight seats, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is supporting four attendees, Potlotek First Nation will pay for two residents, Inverness County wants six women to participate, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough will sponsor two participants, as will the District of St. Mary’s, the County of Antigonish, and the Town of Antigonish. The Town of Port Hawkesbury has agreed to fund four seats.

During the regular monthly meeting in Arichat on February 24, Richmond Municipal Council rejected a request via correspondence from organizer and Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton to approve $250 each for two participants.

District 1 councillor James Goyetche registered his opposition to the request. He pointed out that the municipality has had seven women who were elected as councillors, wardens and deputy wardens over the years and those candidates didn’t have to attend a conference. Noting his stance is not about gender, Goyetche said this amounts to paying someone to run against him in the upcoming municipal election in October.

District 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher agreed that taxpayer’s money should not be used “to have someone sit in a classroom for a couple of days,” noting that if people want to be candidates, they can do what he did; put up money and throw their hat into the ring.

Although no motion was made, a request to advertise the municipality’s Web site and in The Reporter for those interested in attending was also denied by council.

After the meeting, Warden Brian Marchand responded that the councillors do not support training people in general, not just women, to become councillors.

While that may be true, it also appears councillors denied funding without fully exploring what the school is and what will take place there, nor did they fully consider the impact it will have on communities and residents in the present, and in the future.

While those councillors were honest about their opinions on the subject, it appears there are many within the municipality who strongly disagree with them, as witnessed by the 18 participants who are being sponsored privately by businesses and individuals within Richmond County.

Beaton-Chisholm told The Reporter there is support on council for the school, and she was hopeful it would return to the table, and given “sober second thought,” but the matter was declared a dead issue during Richmond Municipal but council’s Committee-of-the-Whole on Monday night in Arichat after Marchand refused a request from district 5 councillor Jason MacLean to have it added to the agenda. MacLean later sponsored an additional seat at the school.

It’s unfortunate the councillors in opposition didn’t change their minds. The school is not just about encouraging women to offer as candidates in municipal and First Nations councils, it is also about educating women about local government; how it functions and what municipalities and First Nations are responsible for; the expectations of councillors, mayors and wardens; and how and why to get involved – not just as candidates, but as volunteers and informed voters.

It also designed to remove barriers to participants, including transportation, child care and financial constraints.

What the Female Leadership School offers to the community is invaluable. By educating women and promoting more female involvement, municipalities and First Nations can transform their elected bodies to better reflect the demographic realities of the communities they serve.

The fact is women are half the population, yet there are a disproportionately small number of female elected representatives, municipally, provincially and federally. In general, female participation in politics is not at an acceptable level.

In eastern Nova Scotia, of the 132 municipal and First Nation seats, a disappointing 30 are held by women, for a meagre 22 per cent of elected officials. In leadership positions, the numbers are even worse as women make up a less than 19 per cent, with zero chiefs, one warden and two mayors who are female in all of Cape Breton, and Guysborough and Antigonish counties.

Beyond the numbers, more female participation in local government expands the perspectives of each body, offers different skill sets and experiences, and injects new ways of looking at issues and tackling problems. That does nothing but improve those councils.

If all things were equal between the sexes, such an event would not be necessary. But the fact is that women are lagging behind men in political activity, and that cannot continue.

The Women’s Leadership School is a step toward equality.