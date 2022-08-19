Fiona MacGillivray to debut new stage show

MIRA: It is no surprise that Fiona MacGillivray has a passion for music.

“I didn’t really have a choice,” she says, with a hearty laugh.

MacGillivray affectionately credits her father, Allister, for deploying “pretty effective brain-washing techniques.”

That indoctrination began even before she and her brother, Ciarán – they were born 16 months apart – came home from the hospital.

When they were born, the siblings were welcomed not only by their parents, Allister and Beverly, and the doctors and nurses, but also the tunes of the world famous traditional Irish folk band The Chieftains.

Once they arrived home to the family’s Mira farmhouse, Allister, who wrote the widely-regarded Cape Breton anthem Song for the Mira, set up a sound system in the nursery, which would pipe in music from seemingly every genre; everything from Celtic and folk to rock and jazz.

MacGillivray offers that she and her brother, not surprisingly, began to “store all that musical knowledge.”

She remembers how the sister-brother combo always enjoyed entertaining, starting as early as five-years-old, when they would don costumes and entertain customers at their mother’s antique shop, which was attached to the family homestead.

Being an accountant or a dentist, she quips, weren’t in the equation, when it came to selecting career paths.

“I never didn’t know what I wanted to do,” MacGillivray remembers, describing that certainty as a “luxury.”

She and Ciarán made their wider mark on the industry as founding members of the Celtic group The Cottars, who were able to perform with music giants such as the aforementioned The Chieftains.

MacGillivray will make her return to the stage in the coming weeks with The Schumann Project – a show featuring original songs inspired by the compositions of romantic composer Robert Schumann.

“I got stuck on his music – there were ones that really spoke to me,” she offers of the German composer, pianist and noted music critic whose songs focus on “love, loss and nature.”

MacGillivray adds – to her ear – Schumann’s catalogue is “very melodic and memorable.”

Although her connection to his music has been developing over the past couple of years, she explains that she began working “really intensely” on what is now The Schumann Project a little more than six months ago.

She has been handling composing the re-worked Schumann classics, while Ciarán is creating the arrangements.

“It has been really exciting and a lot of fun,” she says, noting the contribution of the Cape Breton Partnership to the development of the initiative.

Led by MacGillivray, an ensemble of exemplary Cape Breton musicians will perform the reimagined songs for contemporary audiences. The twist of folk, Celtic, jazz and pop stylings have been “blended seamlessly” with Schumann’s original classic melodies in creating the “more modern” interpretations.

“We have some that are reimagined completely,” she informs.

Along with celebrating the music, The Schumann Project explores what MacGillivray describes as his “invisible disability.”

“He suffered quite a lot,” she says of his life, one that included multiple suicide attempts, which ended in an asylum.

MacGillivray notes that Schumann has said his songs were “given to him from another world.”

As part of the mix of music and poetry, she says The Schumann Project explores mental health and “how it relates to creativity,” which will include an actor’s monologue that chronicles their navigation of today’s mental health system.

As the “end of the planning process” approaches, MacGillivray notes that everyone involved with the production is excited about seeing their hard work “come to life” on the stage.

“It is really thrilling,” she says.

That type of feeling is magnified by what she describes as a “period of silence” for the performing arts during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“It has bee a pretty dry two years,” MacGillivray notes.

The Schumann Project will debut on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Inverness County Centre for the Arts, followed by a performance at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Tickets are now on sale for the four fall shows, which get underway at 7 p.m.

A wider tour for the production is being planned for next year.

For more information on MacGillivray, including The Schumann Project, visit: www.fionamacgillivray.com.