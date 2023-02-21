First of five $20,000 Antigonish County installments provided to North Nova SPCA

ANTIGONISH COUNTY: The warden for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish is financially supporting a new SPCA facility.

On Feb. 13, Warden Owen McCarron presented Marsha Sobey, the campaign chair for the North Nova SPCA, with a $20,000 cheque at the municipal office.

“We were approached by the SPCA, and obviously they had a plan to create a spot that would support many communities,” McCarron told The Reporter. “It has always been a challenge over the years, in finding that right mix to put something that’s the right type of facility and to have the funding and the people to run it.”

When the SPCA approached the municipality and explained their plan that would serve a number of communities, including Antigonish County, they thought this might be the best avenue, where they can partner and work with a group like the SPCA.

The new SPCA facility, which has an estimated price tag of $2.5 million, recently broke ground in Stellarton and will service residents from Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough and Port Hawkesbury with a shelter, a veterinary hospital, a SPCA thrift store, an animal enforcement officer, along with access to programming space.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish previously pledged $100,000 over five years for the project.

“We made our first $20,000 commitment this week, we think it’s the right thing and we’ll continue on until our commitment is fulfilled,” McCarron said. “They’re going to have a modern facility, and we think it will serve our residents who have pets very well. And to a lot of people, that’s a big part of their lives, having pets.”

Council was very supportive of the idea when it was pitched, he said, and now they’re following through on their commitment.

When asked about supporting a project that services the area and isn’t physically located in the area, the warden explained it comes back to scale.

“If we can’t do a project good on our own, because one can’t fund it, to the level that it should be funded, then the next option is how do you find a partnership that works so your residents are supported,” McCarron said. “So we just looked at that, we as a community have always struggled with what is the right type of facility and how do you pay for it, because sometimes you just don’t have that critical mass to make it fiscally responsible.”