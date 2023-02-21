ANTIGONISH: The hockey X-Women are starting playoffs Wednesday night as they take on the Saint Mary’s Huskies.

The Atlantic University Sport (AUS) best-of-five semi-final series kicks off at 7 p.m. in Antigonish, with Game 2 scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Charles V. Keating Centre.

Games 3 and 4 are set to take place in Halifax on Feb. 26 and 27, with Game 5 scheduled to take place, if necessary, on March 2 in Antigonish.

All matches will be webcast live at: www.AUStv.ca and the winners of each series will advance to the Subway AUS Women’s Hockey Championship best-of-three final series.

The 2023 U SPORTS Women’s Hockey Championship will be held in Montréal March 16 to 19. The Atlantic conference will have two berths at the national championship and they will be awarded to the AUS champion and runner up.

Meanwhile, the hockey X-Men were eliminated from the playoffs in two games by the Acadia Axemen.

In the first game of the series on Feb. 15, Acadia came from behind to beat StFX 5-3 in Antigonish.

Logan Chisholm of Antigonish opened the scoring for the home side as Declan Smith of Antigonish was credited with the assist.

After the Axemen tied the game 1-1 in the second period, Matthew Phillip put his team up 2-1, with assists going to Liam Hawel and Matthew Struthers.

After Acadia tied the game, X-Men forward Zack Trott gave the home team the lead again.

In the third, Acadia drew even with just over four minutes gone in the third period, then claimed the lead 40 seconds later, before adding an empty net goal with 29 seconds left in the game.

The season came to an end on Feb. 17 in Wolfville as the X-Men fell 4-1 in Game 2 of the best of three series.

Adam Holwell scored the only goal for StFX.