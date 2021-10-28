NSGEU calls for forensic audit, filing complaint after closure of Island Employment

HALIFAX: The closure of Island Employment has resulted in calls for a financial audit and plans to launch a formal complaint from the union representing workers at the agency.

On Oct. 28, the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) issued a press release calling for a forensic audit into financial practices at the agency, and said it intends to file a formal complaint with the Labour Standards Tribunal, arguing the government’s decision to cease operations at Island Employment earlier this month constitutes a reprisal under Nova Scotia’s whistleblower’s legislation.

On Oct. 1, 30 employees with Island Employment – 22 at the Sydney office, six employees in Port Hawkesbury, and one each in Inverness and Chéticamp – were told that the agency was closing and they were losing their jobs.

According to NSGEU president Jason MacLean, staff at Island Employment raised concerns about the agency’s financial practices to the Ombudsman’s Office back in 2014 or 2105. The office then investigated these allegations under the Public Interest Disclosure of Wrong Act (PIDWA), also known as Nova Scotia’s “whistleblower” legislation, the union said, explaining that the PIDWA is designed to encourage public servants and others to expose perceived wrongdoing in the public service and to protect whistleblowers against potential reprisals.

According to the NSGEU, the ombudsman found in its final report last April that there was a “misuse or gross mismanagement of public funds or assets” under the PIDWA.

The NSGEU said the ombudsman’s office also found numerous administrative defects, including “conflicts of interest by employees, uncontrolled spending practices and lack of adherence to government procurement standards, indulgent spending activities related to food, promotional goods and gifts, and inconsistent and inappropriate practices related to travel claims.”

“This is something that’s been out there and our members are the ones who brought it to the government’s attention and now they’re being punished for bringing it to their attention,” MacLean told The Reporter. “This is very serious; we have 30 people in Cape Breton being thrown out of their jobs.”

The investigation flagged weaknesses in how the Department of Labour and Advanced Education (LAE) governed third-party agencies spending public money, the NSGEU asserts.

Provincial spokesperson Monica MacLean told The Reporter the department is “moving quickly” to find a new service provider, and is working to treat employees fairly. In the meantime, she said services will continue at Island Employment until late in November.

“Unfortunately, because of concerns through regular monitoring and the findings of a recent investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman, the department ended its agreement with Island Employment,” MacLean noted. As a privately-run board-led organization, Island Employment has decided to close all of its offices. We know this is difficult on the employees of the organization. We are quickly moving to find new service providers, and employees can apply for positions with the interim service provider – the YMCA – and also with the new providers once in place.”

None of the staff affected by the termination of the contract will be transferred to the new provider YMCA Cape Breton, the NSGEU confirmed. Instead, the union said they will need to apply for their jobs, which have now been advertised as non-union with lesser pay and benefits, as well as new criteria.

“When they’re posting their jobs, they’re actually changing the qualifications for the job, making it unattainable for our members to apply for, such as making it bilingual, some of the jobs there,” MacLean noted. “They deserve to continue to do great work on behalf of Cape Bretoners, and get people in the workforce, and help people in career planning, and things such as that.”

The NSGEU said many of these workers are concerned their reputations have been tainted as a result of the report and the agency’s closure, and they will be unable to find meaningful employment.

“What we want right now, is one for them to keep their jobs, two is a forensic audit,” said MacLean. “If they’re not keeping their jobs, they can absolutely be exonerated because, right now, they feel blacklisted in the community. They don’t feel that they’ll be able to get jobs because they got a cloud hanging over their head because of how government handled this. And three, if they aren’t going to keep their jobs, we would absolutely want them to get severance, and not just simply get a couple of weeks’ severance.”

The NSGEU said it will be working with members involved to initiate complaints with the Labour Standards Tribunal, as it is the union’s opinion that the government’s decision to cease Island Employment’s operation constitutes a reprisal under Section 31 of the Public Interest Disclosure of Wrongdoing Act. Instead of dealing directly with the issues outlined in the Nova Scotia Ombudsman Report, the NSGEU believes government punished everyone involved.

MacLean said Island Employment workers want to form a society to carry on with their work and continue to receive provincial funding. He added that groups, like New Dawn Enterprises, have expressed an interest.

“What we have is a bunch of information that’s, I guess, been held by government and now they’re acting on it but they’re acting on it not in a proper manner,” MacLean added. “If government truly has an issue with the management that’s there at Island Employment, then they want should do is keep the workers in tact; the ones that brought this to their attention, and really get somebody to come and take over and look at it.”