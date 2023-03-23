Home Community Fleur de Lis Seniors’ Club hosts St. Patrick’s celebration Community Fleur de Lis Seniors’ Club hosts St. Patrick’s celebration By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - March 23, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp (From the left): Adrian Boudreau, Geraldine Boudreau, and Viola Landry had a great evening. Contributed photosOn March 12, over 215 members of the Louisdale Fleur de Lis Seniors’ Club gathered at the Louisdale Parish Hall in their green attire to celebrate an evening of good food, with Irish music and dance. A delicious ham supper was served followed by music supplied by Gerald MacIntyre’s Music Machine. Pictured here are Debbie and Bobby White enjoying the evening. Jocelyn and Zelia Poirier also came out for the dinner and dance. Carol-Ann and Bobby MacPhee had a good time at the St. Patrick’s dinner and dance. Frances Sampson displayed some Irish colours, including the Cape Breton tartan. Arthur and Marie Samson posed for the camera. Sandra Morrison, Belinda LaRochelle, and Pat Leachman had a great evening. Gary and Debbie Samson enjoyed the fun evening. Francis and Brenda White were also out for the St. Patrick’s celebration in Louisdale on March 12. Cathy and Brian Walsh showed some St. Patrick’s Day spirit.