BEDFORD: Marcy MacNeil has served up a stellar season, one that put her in the spotlight on the national women’s volleyball stage.

The native of Port Hawkesbury, a junior right side with the Mount Saint Vincent Mystics program, not only garnered a 1st Team All-Conference Award for her high-level performance in the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association (ACAA), but also one of only 14 spots on the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) All-Canadian team.

“I was speechless,” the 21-year-old told The Reporter of her reaction to receiving the conference accolade during the ACAA year-end banquet earlier this month.

She adds, “I was so excited, and my teammates were so happy for me.”

Just when her surprise with that memorable moment started to subside, MacNeil was floored, once again, only a few minutes later.

“My jaw was on the floor; it was an incredible moment, one that I will never forget,” she offers of her reaction to learning that she was also named a CCAA All-Canadian.

That magical evening was just the latest in countless “incredible experiences” provided by the beloved sport that she started playing in Grade 5.

“I guess you could say that it runs in the family,” MacNeil offers, with a hearty laugh, noting her mother, Kelli, and older sister, Megan, both played and coached volleyball.

The 2019 graduate of SAERC, who starred for the Saints volleyball program, says she has spent little time off the court, whether it has been playing on school or club teams, over the years.

“If I wasn’t playing, I was probably watching,” MacNeil adds, while reflecting on her passion for the game.

She explains that the “team atmosphere” found in volleyball has always appealed to her.

“It is not a sport that you can pick up and play yourself; you need teammates with you, and everyone has to do their job to be successful,” MacNeil says.

At 13, along with playing school volleyball, she joined the Antigonish Stoirm club program when she entered Grade 8; an experience that not only provided her with more playing opportunities, but also exposed her to different coaches and players, who provided other perspectives on the game.

“It turned on a light,” she remembers of when a university coach recruited her for the first time. Even though she was in Grade 10, it made her think that she could play at a high level.

By the time she entered Grade 11, more programs were knocking on her door, including the Mystics and veteran head coach Derrick Brooks.

“I wasn’t sure where I wanted to go,” MacNeil offers of the start of her decision-making process.

Early in Grade 12, she decided Mount Saint Vincent was the best fit; not only athletically, but also academically.

“It has been phenomenal,” MacNeil says of her experience in the Child and Youth Studies Program at the Bedford-based university.

And, on the court, she notes, “It is just amazing.”

MacNeil adds,” I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.”

Led by her award-winning season, Mount Saint Vincent posted a 14-4 mark in the ACAA regular season, which matched the record of the St. Thomas Tommies. In the championship tournament earlier this month, the host Mystics dropped a 3-1 decision to the Holland College Hurricanes in the title match.

“Our league was so evenly matched, who would win on any given night was a flip of the coin,” she offers of the ACAA’s parity.

Because of that, MacNeil says she was “really proud” of what the Mystics accomplished, including having the opportunity to host the conference championship tournament.

“It was an amazing experience,” she adds, despite the disappointing loss in the four-set title match.

MacNeil credits the Hurricanes for the banner victory.

“They were better than us, they deserved it,” she offers.

The stellar junior campaign for MacNeil came in only her second season as a right side.

“Because of my attacking ability,” she explains of the MSVU coaching staff deciding to move her from setter, where she played for most of her career.

MacNeil adds, “They also thought, with my power and ability to know where to put the ball, it would be a great fit.”

It has been, although that doesn’t mean she doesn’t miss quarterbacking the play as a setter.

“Rather than control the game, you have to wait – instead of making it happen,” she notes of the differences between the positions.

MacNeil, who will return for her final varsity campaign next season, says the Mystics should, once again, be competitive.

Even though they are losing two key contributors, left sides Madyson Parlee and Maia Green, she notes that the rest of the Mystic roster is expected back on the floor.

“It going to be tough without them,” MacNeil offers, noting that the trio joined the MSVU program as freshman.

Nevertheless, she says the Mystics should boast “youth but experience on the floor.”

“I think that it is going to be exciting next season.”

MacNeil was one of two Strait region student-athletes on the MSVU roster this season, with Sarah Ryan of Inverness having played her freshman campaign.

Next year, off the court, she will be focussing on completing her honors thesis.

“It has been my dream since I was 13,” MacNeil says of her career aspiration – speech pathology.

As for how she developed a passion for that field at such an early age, she explains that having the opportunity to “sit in” with her younger brothers, Evan and Lucas, during their sessions with a speech pathologist left an indelible mark on her.

“They were able to find their own voices,” MacNeil offers.

She wants to help others do the same thing.

“It is something that everyone needs,” MacNeil adds.

And, no matter where that career path and life’s journey takes her, she says volleyball, whether playing or coaching, will be part of it.

“It has always been a huge part of my life and that’s never going to change.”