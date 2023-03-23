HALIFAX: The provincial government said it is providing $8 million to help organizations supporting women experiencing gender-based violence meet an increased demand for their services and address rising operating costs.

The province said nine women’s centres and Alice House are each receiving $75,000 to help with rising operational costs, said the province.

Among those receiving funding are the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Service Association in Antigonish, as well as Strait Area Women’s Place in Port Hawkesbury.

The province said nine transition houses and the Naomi Society are each receiving a $100,000 one-time increase to their operational budgets, along with $100,000 each to provide more programming for men and boys, victims of human trafficking, cultural responsivity, and improve second stage housing.

“Transition houses, women’s centres and other organizations provide critical support services to women experiencing gender-based violence and their children,” said Karla MacFarlane, Minister responsible for the Nova Scotia Advisory Council on the Status of Women. “With additional funding, we are helping ensure these organizations are there to provide the best support to women in need.”

According to the province, the additional funding will help: the Transition House Association of Nova Scotia, which is receiving $4 million to support programs focused on women and their families; the Women’s Centre Connect is receiving $1 million to support community-based programs focused on the prevention of gender-based violence and improving access to supports and resources; and the Nova Scotia Native Women’s Association and Jane Paul Indigenous Resource Centre are together receiving $250,000 to help with increased operating costs and provide localized programming.

Nova Scotia has a range of women-serving organizations committed to the safety, well-being and prosperity of women in the province, the province said, noting that the Transition House Association of Nova Scotia and Women’s Centres Connect are umbrella membership associations that provide leadership and support to several transition houses and women’s centres. They also said that the Transition House Association of Nova Scotia includes women’s shelters outside the Halifax Regional Municipality.

In November 2022, the province said it joined the Government of Canada, along with other provinces and territories, to endorse and announce Canada’s first National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. The plan aligns with the work of Standing Together, Nova Scotia’s commitment to preventing gender-based violence, noted the province.

In 2022, 79 per cent of the victims in 1,666 domestic violence assaults reported to police were women, the province added.