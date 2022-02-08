BEIJING, CHINA: A former coach and general manager of the 2003 Antigonish Bulldogs Jr. A team is going for gold as the head coach of the Canadian Women’s Hockey Team at the Beijing Olympics.

Troy Ryan, in his second season with Dalhousie University, is joined behind the bench by New Glasgow’s Kori Cheverie as an assistant coach, who is with Ryerson University.

In a brief email from the Olympic Village, Ryan told The Reporter he has never been prouder to be a Canadian.

“It is an honour and privilege to be entrusted with this leadership opportunity,” Ryan said. “Hockey Canada has put together a tremendous staff to share this journey with.”

The team finished the preliminary round with a 4-0 record, including a 4-2 over their rivals, the United States on Feb. 7.

The team’s undefeated run also included a bizarre 6-1 win over the Russian Olympic Committee on Feb. 6, when Canadian players were forced to wear masks in the middle of the game because the Russian team did not provide all COVID-19 tests by game time.

“We heard some discussions were being had and that our game would be delayed,” Ryan said. “Our coaching staff stayed in the coaches’ room, we updated the players but we really didn’t have any timelines on the delay or how long it would be. Once the delay happened, we told our athletes there would be an opportunity for another warmup, and when we went out for the warmup, we were told both programs agreed to wear masks for the game. We told our girls to put their masks on and it was business as usual.”

The coaching staff was selected by a cohort of five people including management consultant Cassie Campbell-Pascall and Gina Kingsbury, the director of women’s national teams.

“Troy has provided our program with consistency, and we feel he is well-suited to lead us through the 2021-22 season and to our ultimate goal of winning an Olympic gold medal,” Kingsbury said in a media release. “With limited time for competition, our coaching staff has bonded quickly, which is what we need in both short-term and long-term competition.”

Ryan is entering his third season as head coach of Canada’s National Women’s Team.

As an assistant coach, he earned a silver medal at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, silver at the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship, and bronze at the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship. Ryan also earned a silver medal as head coach of Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team at the 2017 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship.

Ryan’s most recent success came this past August at the 2021 World Championships where he led the Canadian squad to their first gold medal at the tournament in eight years. That also happened to be his debut as head coach of the women’s national team.

Four months later, he was named the head coach of the Olympic team heading to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“I was at my house in Hubbards, Nova Scotia,” Ryan said in a press conference following the announcement of the final roster. “(I’m) very proud and honoured to have received that call and have the privilege of coaching this team, it’s definitely special.”

In a media release on Feb. 2, Dalhousie University had nothing but praise for their coach who was headed to one of the biggest stages in the world.

“We are both proud and excited to see Troy lead Team Canada to the 2022 Olympics,” Tim Maloney, executive director of athletics and recreation said. “He is most deserving of this opportunity and has clearly demonstrated success early on with the women’s national team.”

Ryan’s effectiveness in his short time as the Tigers head coach has been noticed by not only the players but by others within the university.

“We have had the good fortune of experiencing Troy’s ability to impact a program,” Maloney said. “As he has had an incredible influence on our women’s hockey program at Dalhousie in his first two years at the helm.”