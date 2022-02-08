Police arrest man and woman for firearms offences

GLENORA FALLS: Two people were arrested and charged for firearms offences after the RCMP searched a home here last week.

On Jan. 29, the Inverness County District RCMP said they started an investigation after “receiving information of the unsafe storage of firearms” at a home in Glenora Falls, according to a press release issued today.

“The information that was received was in the form of a formal complaint being made to the Inverness County District RCMP,” Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter via email. “Information concerning anyone other than the accused is protected and we cannot release it.”

The RCMP said they arrested a 43-year-old Glenora Falls man on Feb. 3 in Mabou, then executed a search warrant at a home on Glenora Falls Road.

During the search, the RCMP said they found 11 unrestricted firearms, one restricted firearm, two replica firearms, and ammunition.

“Considering that the investigation is still ongoing we can only say that 11 were unrestricted firearms and one restricted firearm (was) seized,” Marshall wrote.

The RCMP said a 29-year-old Glenora Falls woman was arrested at the home.

The RCMP said the two were later released on conditions and are facing charges of careless storage of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, and tampering with a firearm’s serial number.

“Yes it’s a serious offence to possess a firearm with an obscured serial number, as are other firearm offences,” Marshall stated. “This does not mean it was involved in a violent crime. There could be other reasons why a serial number has become obscured.”

The man and woman are both scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on March 28.

These arrests are the fourth firearms complaint that local RCMP have had to deal with in the past two months.

“We have been following up on complaints as they have been received which is what has led to the firearms and ammunition seizures in the Inverness County/Richmond County areas,” Marshall added. “To offer comment on what we believe is fuelling these complaints would be speculative at best.”