Town applying for funding to build electric vehicle charging stations

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Town of Port Hawkesbury is applying for funding to construct electric vehicle charging stations.

During the Feb. 1 regular monthly meeting, Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie asked about green energy programs through Infrastructure Canada; two of which provide funding for electric vehicles and charging stations.

Because he is unaware of the deadlines for the applications, MacQuarrie wanted to ask staff to review the programs to verify if they’re worth applying to.

“The last two years during budget talks, we brought this up. We had conversations about looking at the installation of EV charging stations here in Port Hawkesbury. Two years ago, we did submit an application for a funding program, I believe it was through Nova Scotia Power but it was not successful,” MacQuarrie recalled. “Last year when we had budget talks, we said, yes if funding opportunities became available, I think it was the consensus of council that we would want to look at that and make an application and see if we would be successful.”

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Terry Doyle said he is aware of some programs. He noted that the Clean Foundation is the agency to disperse federal and provincial funds for charging stations.

“Gordie Snook has now sat through two sessions so we can completely understand the application process. I sat through one myself. The application is by invitation and we’ll be getting the application through email,” he reported to council.

The applications are expected to be released by Feb. 11, and Doyle said the town is now looking for estimates.

“Part of the application process is to have actual quotations and we know that will be difficult because there will be a number of agencies looking for that,” he said. “We have one already, and we’ve requested quotations from three electrical contractors who have experience in supplying and installing these units. In my opinion, we are very well prepared for the application.”

The CAO added that funding will cover only Level 2 charging stations, which he estimated cost $10,000 each, according to discussions with contractors.

“This will be a budget item for consideration,” he added. “The funding that’s available is up to $5,000 and that’s for 50 per cent of the project.”