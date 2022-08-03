PORT HAWKESBURY: A very successful businesswoman with ties to a local community has left a $2-million legacy gift for the students at the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) in Port Hawkesbury.

“We had worked with her a little bit before she passed, so we knew that it was her intent to name us in her will as a beneficiary, but we didn’t know how much she would be contributing,” Michelle Bussey, executive director of the NSCC Foundation told The Reporter. “So when I got the letter from her estate lawyer, to be quite honest I had to sit down, I was a little bit shocked. It was more generous than I could have ever dreamed.”

The NSCC Foundation in partnership with David Cook celebrated the life of his late wife Margaret Mary Cook on July 26, during a small, intimate family gathering in recognition of a $2-million legacy gift to fund student awards in perpetuity are the Strait area campus.

“My dear late wife, Margaret, was a proud Nova Scotian. She was modest and never lost sight of her simple background. The great success that she and her late husband, Tony Crolla, had in business, is a testament that hard work can bring great rewards,” he said. “The donation that Margaret has made to NSCC’s Strait area campus is meant to help students who require financial assistance to fulfill their ambitions.”

According to Bussey, the $2-million will be endowed and it will produce interest every year and from that interest is what the college would award bursaries to students from.

The Margaret Cook and Dr. David Cook Bursary will fund a minimum of 35 $2,000 awards annually at NSCC’s Strait Area Campus and will be available to full-time students in any year of study in any program.

“The impact will be, the tuition rate is still under $4,000 for the majority of our core programs, so that’s basically half-off tuition for students,” she said. “The Strait Area Campus is not a huge campus, around 600 students attend there so to be able to support around 35 of them a year with half-tuition is a pretty significant legacy to leave and a great impact.”

Cook, who was the youngest of eight children, is described as being a caring, egalitarian and generous of heat and spirit. She thrived throughout her successful career in business, never losing sight of her Nova Scotian roots and remained grounded by her loving upbringing.

This shone through her work ethic and in her wish to give back to her community through many organizations, including NSCC.

To show the college’s gratitude for Cook’s generosity, the Strait Area Campus Learning Commons will now become the Margaret Mary Cook Learning Commons, to reflect her commitment to supporting students’ access to post-secondary education.

Bussey suggested it’s not something the college does every day, re-naming parts of the college but highlighted Cook was really a fantastic person and she really had a clear vision of giving back, so re-naming the learning commons was the least they could do in her honour.

“Margaret’s gift is a substantial investment in students at the Strait Area Campus,” Principal Vivek Saxena said. “And will support generations of graduates from all programs.”

NSCC President Don Bureaux said in a media release the college is honoured to receive a gift of this capacity and the lifetime impact Cook’s gift will make is “incredible.”

When asked what the motivation was behind Cook’s legacy gift, Bussey indicated she never forgot where she was from and knew she wanted to leave a legacy to impact future generations in the region.

“So she had reached out to a few people and eventually got connected with my predecessor, but she didn’t have a direct connection to the college before that,” she said. “It’s such an incredible thing when somebody wants to leave that kind of legacy I think it says a lot about the person.”