Sand castle competition at Point Michaud Beach By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - August 4, 2022 Julia Callary had some fun showing off her shark sculpture for the Richmond County Sand Castle Competition at Point Michaud Beach on July 31. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardPoint Michaud Beach hosted the 2022 Richmond County Sand Castle Competition on July 31 with numerous entries in the sandcastle and sculpture categories. Abbie Ingraham and Addyson MacPhail are pictured with their entry into the sand castle competition at Point Michaud Beach last Sunday afternoon. Pictured are eight of the 10 members of the family team "C-10," (back, from the left): Abby Bona, Alex Damczyk, Jack Bona, and Stephane Delaney. (Front, from the left): Amelia Damczyk, Charlotte Samson, Clara Samson, Adele Damczyk, and Katie LeBlanc. Missing from the photo are Oliver and Owen Samson. Owen Samson came well equipped to do some serious digging with his cousins, in the "C-10" team which participated in in the sand castle competition at Point Michaud Beach. For his sand sculpture, Dylan Mombourquette constructed a train coming through a mountain tunnel. Siblings Luke and Katie Tanner worked together for their entry into the sand castle competition. (From the left): Tell Steffen, Enya Steffen, Luna Steffen, Rowie Groom, Harper Dorrington, and Isla Groom joined forces to commemorate Harry Potter's birthday with their sculpture.