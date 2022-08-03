Masks to remain mandatory at StFX classrooms, labs, studios but not on-campus bar

ANTIGONISH: Despite Nova Scotia Public Health dropping all mask mandates, StFX University has decided to keep their mandate active for the upcoming academic year to protect the university itself, the Town of Antigonish and surrounding communities.

StFX’s Academic Vice President and Provost, Amanda Cockshutt, explained masks would continue to be mandatory in all academic and instructional spaces.

“That refers to classrooms, labs and studios, and highly encouraged everywhere else on campus,” Cockshutt told The Reporter. “The decision was made by the executive team, the president, the vice president and the associate vice president based on our read of the situation going forward in the amount of circulating virus.

“Where the university has a high density of people in a room at a time, it’s prudent to ensure everyone’s wearing a mask,” Cockshutt said. “Where we know, scientifically, that reduces transmission of the virus. We’re just trying to keep the community safe and as COVID-free as we can.”

StFX, which has a campus community that is highly vaccinated, is also continuing to “strongly encourage” students, faculty and staff to continue to get vaccinated and to get their booster shots when eligible, Cockshutt suggested. She said the university is going to take every added layer of protection against the virus, to ensure their doors remain open, like they have the past two academic calendars.

“I think the university is going further than public health. Up until this fall, it was just doing what was mandated by public health,” she said. “I think a lot of people within the community feel the lack of restrictions from the province is insufficient and where we are such a high density operation, this is something that’s easy to do and it’s cheap and it brings quite a high level of protection for people.”

As there won’t be enforcement from public health, like there was for the past two years, Cockshutt said the university is banking on students acting responsibly.

“The hope is, the students will see the importance of protecting their community,” Cockshutt said. “That sort of enforcement piece won’t be as legalistic as it has been before.”

In an email to the campus community on July 25, StFX President Andy Hakin advised as the university approaches the start of the new academic year, the health and safety of their students, faculty and staff, as well as the wider Antigonish community, remains their top priority.

“Even though many parts of our lives have returned to normal over recent months, the pandemic is not over,” Hakin wrote. “While requirements such as isolating when sick or social distancing, along with the other previously mandated protocols, are no longer in effect in the province nor on campus, all students, staff, and faculty are strongly encouraged to continue the safe behaviours that allowed StFX to stay open over the last two years. We must continue to be vigilant.”

Hakin explained the university will continue to employ a responsible, science-based approach to its operations; an approach informed by public health officials, feedback from the campus community, the conditions within the broader community, and other jurisdictions and institutions across the province.

“As previously communicated, masks will continue to be required in all instructional spaces such as classrooms, labs, and studios until further notice,” Hakin said. “In those spaces, faculty who are teaching, and students who are presenting, may remove their masks when speaking, if they are physically distanced.”

In all other spaces on campus, masks are strongly recommended by the university, but not mandatory.

StFX said it will continue to re-asses the COVID-19 presence in the community and the province, and will update their COVID principles accordingly.

“Some people will say, ‘Why don’t you just make the people who are conscious of it wear their masks if they’re feeling vulnerable?’” Cockshutt said. “Well it works much better if everybody is making.

“This protects people to do their job and to get their education so it protects that core piece,” Cockshutt said. “We understand that a lot of people don’t like to wear masks. But when you’re sitting in a classroom, I think that that’s reasonable to sit there and wear your mask.”

With StFX’s mask requirements extending to academic and instructional spaces, The Reporter questioned why students wouldn’t be required to mask while attending the Golden X Inn, the on-campus bar.

“That’s a really good question, and something we discussed for quite a while. What we’re trying to protect is the core academic mission here,” Cockshutt added. “So in order to do school, in order to do university, you need to be able to go to your class, your lab and you need to be able to go to studio, if you’re doing fine arts or music. You don’t need to go to the pub.”