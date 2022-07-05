Former local physician, municipal councillor, MLA, and cabinet minister passes away

NEW GLASGOW: A local family physician who also served as an MLA for Guysborough in the late 80s died last month following a brief illness.

Dr. Charles “Chuck” MacNeil passed away peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit of the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, on June 18.

Among MacNeil’s directions to his family was a short obituary.

“As was his nature, he did not want there to be a fuss,” the obituary reads. “We hope he won’t be too upset that we didn’t listen just this one time.”

A graduate of Mount Allison University and Dalhousie University Medical School, MacNeil met his wife Betty while she was a nurse, and he was an intern at the Halifax Infirmary.

Described as a fiercely proud Nova Scotian and someone who was engrained with a strong work ethic, MacNeil served his province and its communities as a medical doctor, a municipal councillor, and a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

MacNeil represented the electoral district of Guysborough in the Nova Scotia House of Assembly from 1984 to 1993 as a member of the Progressive Conservative Party.

“Dr. Chuck MacNeil was a community leader, a dedicated public servant and a fiercely proud Nova Scotian,” Nova Scotia Premier and Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston said in a Facebook post on June 28. “Nova Scotia is better because of his service.”

MacNeil was a well-respected family doctor and community leader who was much-loved by his patients during his lengthy tenure in each of the communities of Yarmouth and Sherbrooke since he began practicing in 1969.

From 1982 to 1984, MacNeil served as a municipal councillor for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s before entering provincial politics in the 1984 election, defeating Liberal Leader Sandy Cameron by 390 votes in the Guysborough riding.

MacNeil was re-elected in the 1988 election and was appointed to the Executive Council of Nova Scotia as Minister of Lands and Forests. In 1991 he was named Minister of Mines and Energy, and in 1992, he was shuffled to Minister of Finance.

In the 1993 election, MacNeil was defeated by Liberal Ray White in the new Guysborough-Port Hawkesbury electoral district.

Following his time in medicine and politics in Nova Scotia, he moved on to fulfill a lifelong passion to experience the Canadian North, continuing his work as a medical doctor, with the communities of Inuvik and Fort MacPherson holding a special place in his heart.

“Over the course of his long and varied career, he acted as a mentor and a father-figure to many,” his obituary states. “While their names are too many to mention, he made many friendships that would last a lifetime.”

In his spare time, MacNeil loved auctions and antiques, renovation projects a plenty, was an avid designer with a keen eye for decorating, even winning a provincial award for his design of their family home in Sherbrooke.

“While he hung his hat in many communities during his lifetime, there was no place he would rather be than at his cottage in Black Point,” his family said. “Whether it was a trip to the channel with as many people, dogs and grandkids as he could gather, or a gathering for happy hour out on the deck, he cherished his time hosting family and friends in what was his sanctuary for more than 50 years.”

For all his accomplishments, there is no doubt that, for the physician, his family was the greatest among them.

“His children and grandchildren brought him the greatest joy,” the obituary states. “And his love and devotion to each of them was immeasurable.”

In addition to his two-legged family members, MacNeil was also survived by his faithful four-legged sidekick Cooper.

“As his health declined, Cooper was ‘on duty,’ keeping a watchful eye on his every move,” his family said. “He was, according to Chuck, the smartest dog ever.”

In lieu of flowers, donations in MacNeil’s memory can be made to the Pictou County Food Bank East or to Viola’s Place Society. As per directions there was no visitation or memorial service, cremation has already taken place, and there will be a private family dispersal of ashes at a later date.

“He lived a good life,” his obituary added. “And the lives of others were better for having known him.”