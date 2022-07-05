Province lifts COVID-19 community restrictions

HALIFAX: As of tomorrow, all remaining community public health restrictions will be removed by the provincial government.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, made the announcement in a press release issued on July 4.

The province noted that “most restrictions” in high-risk settings will remain in place and the COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination Protocol in High-Risk Settings is still in effect.

“This is the right time. Although we expect to see smaller waves of COVID-19 variants over the summer, our high vaccine coverage and low risk of severe disease from Omicron variants make it manageable as we learn to live with COVID-19. That’s why we are removing the remaining COVID-19 restrictions for the general public,” Strang said in the release. “The pandemic is not over. But Nova Scotians have the tools and resources to make the right decisions to keep each other safe.”

As a result of the announcement, isolation shifts from being mandatory to “strongly recommended” for people who test positive for COVID-19.

The province said is also strongly recommending that people who have symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, or fever isolate until feeling better, and for those with symptoms to avoid high-risk settings and people at higher risk.

“People want to do the right thing, but as the cost of living continues to skyrocket they also need to work to pay their bills. Dr. Strang said today that if someone has cold and flu symptoms they should stay home. Many working people can’t afford to stay home. Paid sick days give people the ability to stay home when sick and help protect those around them,” NDP Health and Wellness spokesperson Susan Leblanc said in a press release. “The Houston government’s choice not to provide paid sick days puts more burden on working families. Houston owes people a clear explanation of what they should do if they get sick but can’t afford not to work.”

If a workplace has occupational health policies that are stricter than the general public health recommendations, such as mandatory masking or isolation requirements, the province said those people must continue to follow those policies.

Masks will shift from strongly recommended to “optional,” and are “strongly recommended” for people who are ill or in a crowded indoor setting, according to the province.

For those who have COVID-19 symptoms but cannot isolate, the province strongly recommends they wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public places, on public transit, and in crowded areas

“It is each person’s own decision whether to wear a mask, weighing their risk factors and comfort and those of people around them,” the press release states.

The province said people with symptoms will still have access to COVID-19 testing at testing centres across Nova Scotia.

Those with symptoms who are in a low-risk category will have access to rapid tests only and will not receive a PCR test, regardless if they test positive on a rapid test, the province said, noting that higher risk people and those who work or live in higher-risk settings still have access to PCR testing.

The province said it will no longer offer testing for those without COVID-19 symptoms but rapid tests will continue to be available for pickup at public libraries and MLA offices.

Designated caregivers and visitors will no longer need proof of vaccination to visit at long-term care, corrections facilities, shelters, and transition houses, and the province said designated caregivers and visitors will be able to remove their masks when visiting in a private area or outdoors.

For people in these facilities, the province noted the seven-day isolation requirement remains in place.

“The Houston government was elected to fix health care,” Leblanc said. “When the majority of restrictions were removed in March, we saw an increased demand on walk-in clinics, emergency departments and hospitals. Today, we hear about people bringing lawn chairs to wait for emergency care they need, hospital units working short, and people waiting hours for paramedics. The health care system is reaching a critical breaking point; for many people working in health care or those trying to get care things keep getting worse.”

In July, the province said it will shift to a monthly, online COVID-19 report that will be posted on the 15th of every month and provide the epidemiology from the previous month. They said the first monthly report will be for June and will be available on July 15, meanwhile the COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated weekly.