ANTIGONISH: It was $100 well spent.

That was the annual fee for a junior player at the picturesque Brudenell River Golf Course in PEI when Sasho MacKenzie was growing up on Canada’s smallest province, a place where he developed his lifelong passion for the sport.

“It was fantastic,” he remembers, noting that the membership had no restrictions on rounds or tee times.

He adds, “It was a great place to learn how to play.”

Although he never made that Master’s winning putt on the 18th green at Augusta, the highly-regarded sports biomechanics professor at StFX in Antigonish is leaving an indelible mark on the game.

As an illustration of his prominence, MacKenzie was one of the key people English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick credited for his success in capturing the 2022 U.S. Open, one of the four coveted PGA major championships, last month in Brookline, Massachusetts.

“It was very nice of him,” he says of the professional athlete’s praise, noting that it was something Fitzpatrick repeated in his countless interviews after the title victory.

Noting that he had also been pointing to his contribution to improving his performance leading up to the tournament, MacKenzie offers that it is always reassuring when positive feedback “comes right out of the athlete’s mouth,” as opposed to solely from statistical analysis.

As for how his expertise has benefitted not only Fitzpatrick, but also myriad other golfers and coaches, it is through the personal swing-speed trainer for golfers, called TheStack, developed by MacKenzie.

“It provides an efficient way to increase club head speed,” he says, offering that aspect of the sport is the “biggest” predictor of, and factor, in improving one’s game.

The components of the state-of-the-art biomechanical system include a weighted club, with five interchangeable pieces that can create 30 different combinations, along with an accompanying app.

“It may not seem like much, but it is a very big deal,” MacKenzie explains of the increase in club speed, from 112 to 119 miles per hour that Fitzpatrick points to as the crucial ingredient in his much-improved, and now championship, performances.

So, as far as the journey from the greens of Brudenell to such prominence in the golf world goes, the multi-sport athlete started after high school with a move to Halifax to attend Dalhousie University, where he not only excelled in varsity track and field and volleyball, but also as a student in the field of kinesiology.

While at his undergraduate alma mater, noting his love for math and physics, he combined those fields with his love for sports. And, when it comes to electives, there were no ‘bird’ courses; MacKenzie opted for the likes of engineering and computer science.

“I knew I wanted to do something related to sport,” he says of his aspiration, while explaining that the field of biomechanics was the perfect fit, when it came to the recipe for his career path.

After completing his PhD studies at the University of Saskatchewan, customizing the golf club shaft to a person’s swing was the subject of his doctoral thesis, MacKenzie returned to the east coast, where he accepted a teaching and research position in StFX’s human kinetics department.

Along with his work with coaches and players, MacKenzie is an engineering consultant for PING and a biomechanics advisor and software developer for Footjoy. While publishing more than 20 golf-related articles in scientific peer-reviewed journals, he is also a highly sought-after speaker having shared his expertise with golf instructors for the PGA around the world, including in Australia, Great Britain, Ireland and Spain. A regular contributor to Golf Magazine, the pre-eminent print publication for the sport, not to mention podcasts, radio and television shows, MacKenzie also served as the keynote speaker at the World Scientific Congress of Golf in 2018.

And, not surprisingly, the multi-sport athlete has shared his expertise, quite successfully, with other sports, including Major League Baseball, as a biomechanics-bat fitting consultant. The list of teams he has worked with includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 2020 World Series champions.

Now, with his focus solely on golf, MacKenzie explains it is a “little bit challenging” to remain at the top, so to speak, in multiple sports.

“I certainly use it,” he says with a laugh when asked if TheStack is part of his golf regimen, noting that he can strike the ball “reasonably far.”

And like Fitzpatrick, MacKenzie’s work with the system has garnered positive results, including back-to-back Antigonish Golf and Country Club (AGCC) championships in 2020 and 2021.

He offers that at 44 being able to hit for distance is beneficial against competitors who are often much younger.

Later this year, MacKenzie will be shooting for a three-peat as AGCC club champion.

You can follow MacKenzie at @SashoMacKenzie or visit his website – www.sashomackenzie.com

For more on TheStack, visit: www.thestacksystem.com.