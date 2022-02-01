COUNTRY HARBOUR: A former warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) will fill the vacant councillor seat in District 7.

After being the only candidate to come forward, Hudson MacLeod, a lifelong resident of Country Harbour, was sworn into the position on Feb. 1. The seat became vacant after the passing of Councillor Rickey McLaren.

“I was a councillor back in the late 80s through 1997. At that time, I had a family of three and was working, and it was kind of hard,” MacLeod told The Reporter. “Now that I’m retired I feel as though I can do a better job.”

In 1997, after serving the municipality, he accepted a position with the ExxonMobil led Sable Offshore Energy Project as a safety advisor, then MacLeod continued as a consultant until he retired in 2021.

During his previous term as a municipal councillor, MacLeod was selected by his colleagues as the municipality’s warden, he also served on many different boards and committees during his three terms on council, including; chair of the Milford Haven Nursing Home; chair of the Sable Community Liaison Committee; board member of the Guysborough County Regional Development Authority; he sat on the Recreation Committee; and was a member of the Community Services Committee.

“I know the people, I know the area, I know the concerns,” MacLeod said. “ I’d like to give something back to my community; the community that has been good to me and my family for 60-some years, so I feel it’s time for me to give back to them to the best of my ability.”

MacLeod is a a former member of the Country Harbour Gun Club, served as a junior warden at his church, helped coach both youth fastball teams and men’s slow-pitch teams, and helped coach hockey teams from the area.

“I’m looking forward to working as a team with the municipality to try to get some more development in the area,” MacLeod said. “From when I was in before, until now, it seems as if everybody is heading for the urban part of Nova Scotia. Maybe we can attract more families here in different ways.”

MacLeod indicated he was pleased to put his name forward to serve the residents of his community, once again, as he has the time, energy and passion to help the community grow.

“The concerns are about the same,” he said of his second tenure with the municipality. “The concerns are economic development, jobs, making sure that we can attract young families into the area, and also looking after the other side of the industry; forestry, fishery, and tourism that we have here and build on that.”

MacLeod suggested it’s going to be an easier transition into the role this time around, pointing to his previous three term experience, he already knows about 80 per cent of the staff, and some of the councillors are still there from when he was previously on council.

“I just want to thank the people who came forward and asked me to run again to represent the area,” he said. “I’ll represent them to the best of my ability, and hopefully my previous experience will help some, I hope we can move forward and make some changes.”