D’ESCOUSSE: A local yacht club will use federal funding to expand its property.

On Jan. 25, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced $10,322 in non-repayable funding through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Lennox Passage Yacht Club in D’Escousse to clear, level and gravel land for storage.

A press release issued by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) noted that the Lennox Passage Yacht Club welcomes boaters from around the world to its wharf and clubhouse.

Lennox Passage Yacht Club Commodore Teddy Poirier told The Reporter this will go on land to the east of the wharf, adjacent to the marina. He said there is just enough room for the four vessels that are on that spot now.

“We don’t have any storage for our boats, and a lot of people just like to haul their boats up and leave them here rather than drag them home,” he said. “If we can level that off and gravel it, and have it half decent for the fall and winter they can store their boats there. We leave our finger piers there, our floating docks; we haul them up there and store them there for the winter also.”

In the summer, Poirier said that storage space can be used for other purposes.

“Through the summer, we have a lot of members that have trailers, campers and stuff. They can just park them there and use their boats,” he said. “We’re hoping eventually it’s going to enhance our area and our yacht club.”

Aside from making more space, Poirier said it will improve the property.

“It’s going to make the property look a lot better than what it is. We have a lot of bushes and it’ll be all cleared up and levelled off,” he stated. “Maybe in the future, it might lead into something else.”

Despite financial challenges faced by the global pandemic, another priority for the club is to attract more young members, Poirier noted.

“We do have a pretty amount of members, and we get quite a few transient boaters, especially before the COVID stuff started,” he added. “We have a good sailing area, through (Lennox) Passage, in St. Peter’s, and into the lakes. We get them coming and going, so anything we can do to make it better for our people and for the transient people, that’s what we’re looking at.”