ST. PETER’S: A St. Peter’s business is offering a unique opportunity to an aspiring restauranteur.

The Pepperell Place Inn in St. Peter’s began the New Year with the announcement of a contest. The business is searching for those with the most creative and sustainable business plan for a restaurant or food business to operate in the tourism spot. The selected entrepreneur will receive free rent for a year inside the inn’s kitchen and 35-seat eat-in restaurant.

Owner and operator Cindy Walker, originally from Ingersoll, Ontario, took over the site last year after what began as a search for a smaller location to operate her artisan chocolate business, Chocolatea, that she began in Ontario. When she and her husband moved to the area full-time the business, which also sells loose leaf tea, made the move as well and is another part of their foray into the local tourism industry.

The inn (most recently known as the Yellow Seabird Inn and previously the A. MacDonald Country Inn) has four rooms and two suites on its second level, while the main floor includes the kitchen, restaurant and Chocolatea shop.

Walker has been operating the inn since taking over in July and plans to open the small-batch chocolate and tea shop in February. The kitchen (minus the small area where Walker will make chocolate) and restaurant stand ready for the right person with the right plan to step in.

“I’ve had a lot of interest in it, which makes me really excited that we’ll find the right one,” she said last week of the contest that ends on Valentine’s Day.

Walker says her only stipulation for the restaurant is that there will be no deep fryers, citing increased insurance rates, fire hazards as well as the lingering smell from deep-fried foods.

“I’m really hoping to have something different, something that you’re not going to get anywhere else locally,” she said, adding she hopes for a business that will have a farm-to-table connection with locally sourced ingredients.

Photos by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard

Pepperell Place Inn owner/chocolatier Cindy Walker, also a certified tea sommelier, is pictured inside her Chocolatea shop in St. Peter’s. The shop, located inside the Pepperell Place Inn, is set to open this month.

Cindy and Steve Walker first came to the area almost 25 years ago as tourists, eventually purchasing a home in Lower L’Ardoise with the aim of retiring there.

After being laid off from her job in office administration/human resources, Cindy took the plunge into chocolate making after completing the Professional Chocolatier Program at George Brown College in Toronto. While her husband began his retirement, she says she didn’t feel ready to move to their more rural Richmond County home until the COVID-19 pandemic inspired her to reconsider her work/life balance.

Since taking over the site in July, the Walkers have completed some renovations, organized the chocolate/tea shop and updated the check-in process, making it entirely online and keyless.

The search contest closes on Feb. 14 and interested parties can inquire at: rooms@pepperellplace.ca.